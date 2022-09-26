A Family Affair: Jessica Simpson's Husband & Kids Cheer Her On At Fashion Launch
Jessica Simpson was certainly feeling the love this weekend at the launch of her fashion line's fall 2022 collection.
The blonde babe's husband, Eric Johnson, and their three children, Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3, joined the matriarch at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles for her big day.
Making sure to step out in style, Simpson stunned in leather-like shorts and knee-high fringe boots from her own collection, Jessica Simpson. She completed the look with a chunky black belt and basic black top tucked in under a detailed jacket that she left opened.
The designer's offspring kept it casual on their mom's special day, with her husband taking the cake for the most low-key attire, wearing dark jeans with a dark red shirt under a black zip up. He finished off his look with sneakers and a backwards hat.
Despite appearing to be the picture-perfect family, with the couple's kiddos showing off their playful side while posing for the cameras, OK! learned there is apparently trouble behind closed doors when it comes to Simpson's career.
In addition to working on her own clothing line, Simpson is apparently eyeing her return to the small screen, having already been in talks about a reality show.
"Ideally, it will be a show that features the whole family," spilled a source, who noted that the only problem is Johnson isn't on board at all. "Eric's not happy about it at all. He wants no part of it and has told Jessica as much."
Meanwhile, it seems Simpson's interest in having a camera crew film their family's lives isn't the only thing putting a wedge between the two. As fans continue to call the mother-of-three out for her shrinking figure and shocking looks, Johnson also reportedly expressed concern about his wife's obsession with herself and her appearance.
“Jessica is preoccupied with plastic surgery, and it’s putting a real strain on things with Eric," spilled a source, adding that he has begged Simpson to stop with the injections, "but she just brushes him off. She doesn’t seem to realize how serious he is."
“It’s confusing to him how she works so hard to prove she’s a devoted wife and mother, while at the same time she’s fixating so much on superficial stuff that shouldn’t matter, especially at this stage in her life," concluded the insider.
Johnson and Simpson got engaged in 2010 after six months of dating, with the famous pair tying the knot in 2014.