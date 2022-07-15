Jessica Simpson Is Eyeing A Return To Reality TV, But Husband Eric Johnson Is 'Not Happy About It,' Claims Source
Jessica Simpson may have been portrayed as the dumb blonde on her and ex-husband's Nick Lachey's MTV series Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, it hasn't deterred her from potentially returning to the small screen.
In the past, the singer, 42, expressed zero interest in doing another reality show, but a source claimed her growing friendship with Kim Kardashian — the pair's daughters are besties — now has her leaning in the other direction.
"Jessica is is locked in talks for a return to reality TV," the insider dished to Star magazine. "Ideally, it will be a show that features the whole family."
The only problem is, husband Eric Johnson, also 42, is no fan of the cameras, and he doesn't want their kids (daughters Maxwell Drew, 10, Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace Knute, 9) to be filmed either.
"Eric's not happy about it at all," the source noted. "He wants no part of it and has told Jessica as much."
Simpson can obviously understand his hesitation, but she recently insisted she had a ball filming her MTV show.
"I don't regret that at all. If anything, it was great TV. It was very real and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun," the fashion designer shared. "We got to do a lot of things that we wouldn't do — I mean, I don't like to go camping. There were definitely moments, like, 'Oh, put Jessica out here in the wilderness and you'll get good TV.'"
Nonetheless, the singer will surely take her hubby's feelings into consideration, especially since they're been in such a great place.
"I feel like every moment with us, we're growing as long as we're communicating, and our love is only deepening. I feel like Eric and I learn from each other so much. I feel like we're stronger than ever now, [more] than we were even at the beginning," she gushed just a few months ago. "He's seen me struggle, but he's loved me and has never looked at me different. That's when you know it's real."