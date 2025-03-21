Jessica Simpson Gushes Over New 'Heartbreak' Ballad 'Blame Me' After Shocking Split From Ex Eric Johnson: Watch
Jessica Simpson’s new song “Blame Me” appears to allude to her split from estranged husband Eric Johnson.
In a video posted on Friday, March 21, the pop star, 44, shared behind-the-scenes details about the track, which she described as her “heartbreak song.”
“Go on, blame me. It ain’t my fault,” she said about the message of the song in the footage. “The reward of a broken heart is a ballad.”
In January, Simpson revealed she and Johnson, 45, had called their marriage quits after 10 years. The pair share kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 6.
Elsewhere in the clip, the reality TV star further explained the meaning of the record.
“I think that it’s an empowering heartbreak song,” she stated. “I think it’s the side of heartbreak where you just have to surrender to the other person just blaming you when it’s just not your fault [laughs]. And it’s okay, just let ‘em blame you.”
The lyrics of “Blame Me,” which was released as part of Simpson’s new album, Nashville Canyon: Pt. 1, describe putting the blame of a breakup on an ex even if it’s not necessarily their fault.
“Go on and blame me / Go tell your mama, your friends / All at my expense / Couldn’t care any less if you shame me,” the mother-of-three sings. “You don’t know what you’re sorry about / I let you be king of everything that is mine / Now you’re drunk on the power / As you bury me alive.”
- Jessica Simpson Suggests Ex Eric Johnson Was Unfaithful in New Track 'Leave': 'Did You Do to Her What You Did to Me?'
- Kelly Clarkson Calls Ex Brandon Blackstock 'Weak' In New Song From Her Upcoming Divorce Album
- Kelly Clarkson Hints Her Heart Was 'Used' By Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock In Teaser For Song 'Mine': Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another verse discusses the feeling of “guilt” and having to “clean up” a mess after a rough split.
“Blame me for the pain, from the shame / For the nights, for the days / For your guilt, for your emptiness / And you’re good, that it’s me / That is losing sleep / While you let me clean up all your mess,” she sings.
Though she has not directly shared that the songs on her album are about the end of her marriage to Johnson, in February, when announcing her lead single “Use My Heart Against Me,” she referenced how finding music again got her through tough times.
“I’ve lived through the hardest parts of life, and music is what has brought me back,” the fashion designer said. “Nashville Canyon is for anyone who’s ever been told who they are or how they should live their life. It’s about finding your true voice and the courage to be exactly who you are.”
She continued, “Music makes you un-become to become, and through this process, my soul has been pulled to the very place it belongs. This music is mine to share, and it’s not just about me — it’s about everyone who’s ever felt lost or overlooked. I want to remind them that they’re not alone.”
As OK! previously reported, on January 13, Simpson released a statement about her and the NFL alum’s separation.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she confessed. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."