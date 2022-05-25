Logo
Logo
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoNEWS

Hot Mama! Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Sultry Snap As Health Kick Seemingly Continues

jessicasimpson pp
Source: mega
By:

May 25 2022, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jessica Simpson is ready for summer!

On Tuesday, May 24, the "With You" vocalist, 41, took to Instagram to share a sultry summer snap of herself showing off her toned legs in a white and blue printed one-piece bathing suit paired with a jean jacket and a pair of strappy heels.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica
Source: mega

"All I need is a jet ski 🌊," Simpson captioned the photo of herself posing by a body of water in the fashion forward shoot.

JESSICA SIMPSON & ERIC JOHNSON HIT BREAKING POINT — FIND OUT WHAT'S DRIVING A WEDGE BETWEEN THIS HOLLYWOOD COUPLE

Article continues below advertisement

Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages for the retail mogul with one user noting, "🔥🙌 Looking Amazing!," while another lovingly added, "Continue to be gorgeous 🔥🔥."

Simpson has been toting her toned figure as of late, even recently letting her 6 million followers in on how she can still fit into the clothes she wore during the reality series that put her name on the map.

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn (@rachelzoe remember this?) #19YearsLater #HOARDER #CANCERIAN," the Jessica Simpson Collection founder wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a blue skirt, white tank top and heels from all those years ago.

STUNNING AT EVERY SIZE! SEE JESSICA SIMPSON'S COMPLETE BODY TRANSFORMATION: PHOTOS

jessicasimpson
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! exclusively reported, despite Simpson appearing as fit as ever, friends and family have been concerned about the former MTV star's shrinking size. “There are fears she’s taking dieting too far,” the source dished to OK!. “No one wants to see her risk her health.”

“It looks like Jessica’s lost another 50 pounds [since then], and she still thinks she could stand to lose another five,” an insider explained. “She thinks she’s finally starting to look good, which is alarming.”

However, Simpson does not see anything wrong with her diet and exercise habits. “People are considering an intervention,” the source noted. “Most days, Jessica only eats one small meal and calls it intermittent fasting. So even though she’s not getting enough nutrition, she’s convinced it’s healthy. She’s determined to lose more weight."

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 Empire Media Group, Inc. OK! is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.