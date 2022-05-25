Hot Mama! Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Sultry Snap As Health Kick Seemingly Continues
Jessica Simpson is ready for summer!
On Tuesday, May 24, the "With You" vocalist, 41, took to Instagram to share a sultry summer snap of herself showing off her toned legs in a white and blue printed one-piece bathing suit paired with a jean jacket and a pair of strappy heels.
"All I need is a jet ski 🌊," Simpson captioned the photo of herself posing by a body of water in the fashion forward shoot.
Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages for the retail mogul with one user noting, "🔥🙌 Looking Amazing!," while another lovingly added, "Continue to be gorgeous 🔥🔥."
Simpson has been toting her toned figure as of late, even recently letting her 6 million followers in on how she can still fit into the clothes she wore during the reality series that put her name on the map.
"Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn (@rachelzoe remember this?) #19YearsLater #HOARDER #CANCERIAN," the Jessica Simpson Collection founder wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a blue skirt, white tank top and heels from all those years ago.
As OK! exclusively reported, despite Simpson appearing as fit as ever, friends and family have been concerned about the former MTV star's shrinking size. “There are fears she’s taking dieting too far,” the source dished to OK!. “No one wants to see her risk her health.”
“It looks like Jessica’s lost another 50 pounds [since then], and she still thinks she could stand to lose another five,” an insider explained. “She thinks she’s finally starting to look good, which is alarming.”
However, Simpson does not see anything wrong with her diet and exercise habits. “People are considering an intervention,” the source noted. “Most days, Jessica only eats one small meal and calls it intermittent fasting. So even though she’s not getting enough nutrition, she’s convinced it’s healthy. She’s determined to lose more weight."