Article continues below advertisement
Jessica Simpson Stuns in New Selfie After Peeing Incident on Live TV: Photo

Photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson pushed aside her live peeing disaster and dressed up for a gorgeous photo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 31 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson seems to be taking her bathroom incident in stride.

Just days after peeing her pants on the Today show, the singer, 45, glowed in a selfie on Thursday, July 31.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jessica Simpson looked gorgeous in a recent Instagram post.
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson looked gorgeous in a recent Instagram post.

Simpson mugged for the camera with her mouth pursed open. Half her face was covered by the shade, while the other was illuminated by the sun. She donned a tiger-print jacket, paired with large silver hoop earrings and a shark tooth necklace.

"On my way to go and sing again…my happy place," she captioned the Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson Pees Her Pants Mid-Concert

Source: @jessicasimpson/TikTok

Jessica Simpson couldn't hold in her pee on stage.

Her stunning photo comes a little over a week after she allegedly urinated mid-performance on Wednesday, July 23, at the Rockefeller Plaza’s summer concert series for NBC.

"She returned backstage after her performance and… spilled… to people in the greenroom," a source told an outlet, claiming she peed her pants while singing.

This wasn’t the only slip-up Simpson had that day, as she almost had a nip slip on stage, with her corseted dress starting to fall off her shoulders. The frock never fully fell to the ground, and her hair and sparkly jacket would have covered any nudity.

"It’s insane because I’ve had a malfunction here and everywhere – but it’s OK," she said in an interview after the performance. "I think my b---- stayed in, so that’s good!"

Jessica Simpson

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson Is 'Single' and 'Ready' to Find Love Again

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jessica Simpson separated from longtime husband Eric Johnson earlier this year.

During the Wednesday, July 23, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the musician shockingly admitted she’s ready to move on after her January split from husband Eric Johnson.

"I am single. I'm ready!" she exclaimed. "My type of person is one of a kind. I don't have a look. I just like for somebody to be individually who they are and exude confidence without the ego...it's hard to find, but I feel like it's out there. I don't need somebody to be supportive of me all the time...I feel like the independence that I have right now, if I can have that and give to someone else, that'd be cool."

Image of Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have three kids together.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have three kids together.

She continued, "I'm very loyal. If I'm seeing someone, they're going to think I'm crazy...in my mind, we're married. If you get married a third time, maybe there's a fourth. I love love. I'm very passionate. I have a lot to give. I feel like I'm on a dating app. He has to be a very good kisser. That's the most intimate thing."

Simpson and Johnson were married for 10 years and share three children: Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6.

