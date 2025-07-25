or
Jessica Simpson Peed Her Pants During Live 'Today' Show Performance: Insider

Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson accidentally peed her pants during a live performance, insiders revealed.

July 25 2025, Published 8:57 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson had quite the moment during her big return to the stage!

The pop icon performed on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday, July 23, taking over Rockefeller Plaza as part of the network’s summer concert series, but according to an insider, Simpson allegedly let it all out during the performance.

“She returned backstage after her performance and… spilled… to people in the greenroom,” a source claimed to an outlet, revealing that the singer allegedly peed her pants during the set.

Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Jessica Simpson peed during her set.

This isn’t the first time Simpson’s has had a bathroom emergency while working.

Back in February 2023, she posted a glam backstage photo of herself squatting down and captioned it, “When you gotta go, you gotta go. Set life #BTS.”

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
Her rumored accident wasn’t the only hiccup of the day.

Simpson also nearly had a wardrobe slip during the live show when her blush-colored corset lingerie dress started falling down. Thankfully, her blonde hair and sparkly silver jacket helped cover her up — and she kept on performing like a pro.

After the show, she laughed off the chaos.

“It’s insane because I’ve had a malfunction here and everywhere – but it’s OK,” she told a reporter.

She then joked, “I think my b---- stayed in, so that’s good!”

image of Jessica Simpson performed live on the 'Today' show.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson performed live on the 'Today' show.

Despite the distractions, Simpson wowed fans with her new single “Fade,” a powerful ballad from her comeback EP Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 — her first release in 15 years.

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
The emotional lyrics are believed to reflect her breakup from ex-husband Eric Johnson.

"You can always say you love me / That doesn't mean that I feel loved," she sang on stage. "Here's the part, I should say I miss you / But I think you'll miss me more."

The track continued with Simpson telling her former partner to “go sleep alone in the bed you made” and that she wants her heart to “feel held safe.”

image of The singer almost had a wardrobe malfunction on stage.
Source: MEGA

The singer almost had a wardrobe malfunction on stage.

Later that same day, Simpson appeared on TODAY With Jenna & Friends, where she opened up about dating again following her January split.

When co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked if she’d be open to being set up, Simpson happily answered the question.

"Please!" she replied. "I am single. I'm ready!"

She explained what she’s looking for in a new partner, sharing, “My type of person is one of a kind. I don’t have a look. I just like for somebody to be individually who they are and exude confidence without the ego.”

While she doesn’t need someone to support her constantly, she added that she wants to share her independence with the right person.

image of She also talked about dating again on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' after her split from Eric Johnson.
Source: MEGA

She also talked about dating again on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' after her split from Eric Johnson.

"I'm very loyal. If I'm seeing someone, they're going to think I'm crazy… in my mind, we're married," she said while laughing. "If you get married a third time, maybe there’s a fourth. I love love. I'm very passionate. I have a lot to give."

“He has to be a very good kisser,” she added. “That’s the most intimate thing.”

Page Six talked to the source.

