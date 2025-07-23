or
Jessica Simpson Nearly Exposes Her Assets During 'Today' Show Performance: Photos

Jessica Simpson showed some skin during her 'Today' show performance.

July 23 2025, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson almost showed a little too much skin as she performed on the Today show on Wednesday, July 23.

During the performance, the singer's corset-style dress slid down, revealing her bra.

The blonde babe, 45, took the stage at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, which is when her blush-colored lingerie dress started to fall down.

Jessica Simpson Has a Wardrobe Malfunction

Jessica Simpson's assets almost popped out!

Luckily, Simpson's blonde hair and jacket kept her covered up, and she continued to perform for her fans.

The "With You" songstress later discussed the mishap. “It’s insane because I’ve had a malfunction here and everywhere – but it’s OK," she said in a post-show interview.

“I think my b---- stayed in, so that’s good!” she quipped on Wednesday.

Jessica Simpson performed some songs on the 'Today' show.

Simpson, who is single following her split from Eric Johnson, performed some new songs, including “Use My Heart Against Me” and “Blame Me.”

The fashionista also played her 2005 hit song “These Boots Are Made For Walking.”

Jessica Simpson

The singer's album came out in March.

The new bops are part of her new album, Nashville Canyon, which was released in March.

“I sing because I’m happy, I sing because I’m free. His eyes are on the sparrow and I know He watches me,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 21. “God told me I needed to feel the fear and do it anyway as I’m moving into my truth while embracing the beauty of uncertainty. And so I did.”

“It’s about surrendering, letting my voice be my main guide, and trusting the journey ahead,” she explained. “Always inviting God into the room where music creates itself, with a voice that communicates on a spiritual level of grace without fear and allowing the music to be my main voice.”

Jessica Simpson Is Ready to Date!

Jessica Simpson shared what she's looking for after her recent split.

Now that Simpson is single, it sounds like she is ready to mingle!

“I don’t have a look or anything like that,” she explained on Today With Jenna & Friends. “I just like for somebody to be individually who they are and exude confidence without the ego. It’s hard to find, but I feel like it’s out there.”

“I love love. And I’m very passionate. I have a lot to give,” she added. “And a very good kisser, has to be a very good kisser. To me that’s the most intimate thing, grab my face and pull me in. Can you tell I need it?”

