Jessica Simpson Posts Throwback Photo Then Reveals Advice for Her 16-Year-Old Self

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Jessica Simpson looked back on her younger years. Alongside a black-and-white throwback photo, Simpson, 46, reflected on the lessons she has learned over the years. She started off her Instagram post captioned: "What would you tell your 16 year old self? This is what I would tell mine…" Her 2025 song "Your Apology" played over the post.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @JESSICASIMPSON/INSTAGRAM Jessica Simpson shared advice for her 16-year-old self on Instagram alongside a throwback photo.

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Jessica Simpson Shares Advice For Her Younger Self

Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson reflected on the lessons she learned while sharing advice for her younger self.

"People are going to fail you. You are going to fail others expectations of you, but that does not mean that you are going to abandon yourself. Your success will be the faith you have in yourself and the ability to see your purpose through no matter what," she wrote. "Don’t lose yourself by staying silent in situations or relationships that are asking you to question or abandon who you are. Putting yourself before others is not a selfish, it is self respect. People’s perceptions of you are not yours to carry. Quite frankly, they are none of your business," she continued.

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Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson discussed self-respect and how one must put themselves first.

"Do not let fear hold you captive, let it teach you who you are not. You will spend years of your life tryin’ to be understood by people who have already made up their minds about you. Only the power of your perception is the truth," Simpson concluded.

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Fans React to Simpson's Message

Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson’s followers praised her message and expressed their own thoughts in the comments.

The post drew supportive responses from Simpson’s followers, with several praising the message and sharing their own reflections. One follower said: "Hallelujah Ms. Simpson." Another wrote a message about remembering one’s identity: "Such wise words spoken from a true, strong woman. Remember who you are. Forget who they told you to be." A third commenter responded: "Love this!!!" Another Instagram user expressed: "'People’s perceptions of you aren’t yours to carry' wow. That hit me. Thank you for sharing that."