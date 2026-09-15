Jessica Simpson Posts Throwback Photo Then Reveals Advice for Her 16-Year-Old Self
Sept. 15 2026, Published 6:13 a.m. ET
Jessica Simpson looked back on her younger years.
Alongside a black-and-white throwback photo, Simpson, 46, reflected on the lessons she has learned over the years.
She started off her Instagram post captioned: "What would you tell your 16 year old self? This is what I would tell mine…"
Her 2025 song "Your Apology" played over the post.
Jessica Simpson Shares Advice For Her Younger Self
"People are going to fail you. You are going to fail others expectations of you, but that does not mean that you are going to abandon yourself. Your success will be the faith you have in yourself and the ability to see your purpose through no matter what," she wrote.
"Don’t lose yourself by staying silent in situations or relationships that are asking you to question or abandon who you are. Putting yourself before others is not a selfish, it is self respect. People’s perceptions of you are not yours to carry. Quite frankly, they are none of your business," she continued.
"Do not let fear hold you captive, let it teach you who you are not. You will spend years of your life tryin’ to be understood by people who have already made up their minds about you. Only the power of your perception is the truth," Simpson concluded.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans React to Simpson's Message
The post drew supportive responses from Simpson’s followers, with several praising the message and sharing their own reflections.
One follower said: "Hallelujah Ms. Simpson."
Another wrote a message about remembering one’s identity: "Such wise words spoken from a true, strong woman. Remember who you are. Forget who they told you to be."
A third commenter responded: "Love this!!!"
Another Instagram user expressed: "'People’s perceptions of you aren’t yours to carry' wow. That hit me. Thank you for sharing that."
The throwback photo offered a look at Simpson before her career took off.
Although the exact age in the photograph was unclear, she appeared to be in her late teens or early 20s.
Simpson rose to fame in the late 1990s after releasing her debut album, "Sweet Kisses," in 1999.
She went on to release six more albums and build a career across music, television and film.
Her acting credits include The Dukes of Hazzard and The Love Guru, while her television work has included That '70s Show, Entourage and Fashion Star.
She has also confirmed that a Netflix documentary about her life and career is in development.