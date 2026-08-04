Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Legs in Black Swimsuit as She Rings in 45th Birthday With Solo Pool Photos

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Meghan Markle made a splash on her 45th birthday. The Duchess of Sussex flaunted her long legs while sporting a swimsuit in two new photos on Tuesday, August 4.

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Meghan Markle Shared the Photos on Instagram

Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle kept it casual in a black bathing suit and sunglasses to take a dip.

Meghan shared the black-and-white snapshots on her Instagram page, with the caption: "Thank you for the birthday love! 🎈." One photo showed the As Ever founder donning a black, one-piece bathing suit and sunglasses as she jumped into a pool and held onto a plethora of balloons. Neither of the pictures included husband Prince Harry.

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Did the Royal Family Acknowledge Meghan Markle's Big Day?

Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle splashed around in the pool for her big day.

In another image, the Suits star was fully submerged into the water as her balloons floated above her. While it's unknown where the shots were taken, it's possible they were snapped at her $15 million Montecito, Calif., mansion she shares with Harry, 41. Despite Meghan and Harry currently living across the pond from the U.K. and away from the royal family, certain members of The Firm might still acknowledge her big day.

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King Charles May Send His Daughter-in-Law Birthday Wishes

Source: MEGA King Charles might send birthday regards to Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Tom Sykes claimed to Page Six on Tuesday how King Charles will likely send his birthday regards to Meghan. “The king is a scrupulously polite man, and I’m quite certain he would wish to send his daughter-in-law his birthday wishes,” he noted. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield also gave her two cents on the subject, telling the publication: “Charles has always had a compassionate streak, and despite everything that’s happened, he has rarely gone out of his way to be overtly unkind toward Meghan." "A discreet gesture would be entirely in keeping with his character," she said.

A Royal Expert Claimed Kate Middleton and Prince William Won't Recognize Meghan Markle's Birthday

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly won't acknowledge Meghan Markle's birthday.