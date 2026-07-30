Jessica Simpson Turns Up the Heat in Tiny Polka Dot Bikini as She Celebrates Her 46th Birthday: Photo
July 30 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Jessica Simpson wowed in her most recent selfie!
Celebrating her birthday in style, Simpson rocked a tiny polka dot bikini in the photo she posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, July 29.
With the trendy string two-piece, the singer wore multiple turquoise necklaces, a gold bracelet and chic gold-rimmed sunglasses as she laid in the sun to tan.
Also front and center was the star's cleavage as she pouted for the stunning selfie.
She captioned the post, "💫46💫July 10/26," as fans flooded the comments section to compliment the star on her special day.
'You Are Still an Absolute Dream'
"How is that possible? You just turned 23! ❤️ happy birthday!" wrote one fan.
Another commented, "Had a poster of you on my wall since a kid and nothing's changed. You are still an absolute dream!"
A third gushed, "gaewd [sic] d--- 🔥 love you and that bikini is so cute."
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'I’m Just a Work in Progress'
The mom-of-three's celebration came shortly after she got candid about her sobriety journey.
Simpson opened up about her drinking problem during a show at Yaamava Resort and Casino in Highland, Calif., on Monday, June 1. She told her audience that her new song titled "Give It All Away" was inspired by her past struggles.
“I realized that the drinking wasn’t numbing my pain, it was actually causing more pain. In all honesty, I’m just a work in progress, and I celebrate each and every day that I feel alive and in my body, and I’m very proud of myself,” she shared.
“It felt right to share this song with you, and I want all of you to know that you should have a little grace for yourself and everything is gonna be okay if you just give it all away, and that’s what this song is about," she spilled.
'I’m So Happy I Chose Faith Over Fear'
Coming up on her ninth sobriety anniversary, Simpson shared in November 2025, "Eight years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self-sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing.”
"Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency. Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith," she continued. "Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see. I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender."