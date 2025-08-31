Politics Jessica Williams Slams Donald Trump for Targeting Black Icons: 'It's Some Bulls---' Source: Mega; @thedailyshow/TikTok Jessica Williams slammed Donald Trump for his remarks about prominent Black figures. OK! Staff Aug. 31 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Jessica Williams made a powerful return to The Daily Show, calling out President Donald Trump for his outrageous remarks about Kamala Harris and other prominent Black figures, including Beyoncé and Oprah. The Shrinking star joined host Jon Stewart during a segment addressing the pressure on the administration to release documents related to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. After airing a CNN report of Trump’s demands for prosecution, Stewart remarked, "That’s right, Trump is now calling for the imprisonment of all of the most popular people in the country... and Kamala Harris."

Source: @thedailyshow/TikTok The segment came as Donald Trump faces pressure to address Jeffrey Epstein-related documents.

Williams quickly interrupted, declaring, "Oh no, oh no no no, not Beyoncé, Jon, that is some bulls--- right there, nuh uh. I am here because I have had it with Trump. He's gotta come clean about Epstein. I am sick of this!" She then came into view, visibly animated about the topic.

Stewart pointed out that Trump had been making similar comments for weeks, questioning how long he could avoid addressing the scandal. Williams quipped, "I mean obviously it depends on how many Black people he has left."

Source: Mega Donald Trump targeted Black icons in his Truth Social post.

"Trump is trying to throw every Black person he can think of in front of the scandal to distract us," Williams added, referencing Trump's recent release of Martin Luther King Jr. files and accusations against former President Barack Obama. "And now he wants to prosecute Oprah and Beyoncé? The nerve, Jon, the nerve." Having left The Daily Show in 2016 but returned as a guest periodically, Williams pressed on, humorously lamenting, "Who’s next? Michael Jordan? Michael B. Jordan? Michael C. Jordan?"

Source: Mega Jessica Williams claimed Donad Trump is 'throwing every Black person in front of the scandal.'

Fresh off her second Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Gaby in Shrinking, she continued, "Trump is going to target every exceptional Black person he can think of. We’re about a week away from him saying that Urkel did 9/11. Urkel? Did he do that? No, Jon, no, he didn't. He was nowhere near the towers that day." Williams, attending a FYC Event for Shrinking, then joked about her own place in the spotlight, saying she hoped the entire ordeal wraps up before Trump turns his attention toward her.

Source: Mega Jessica Williams hilariously joked Donald Trump might even accuse 'Urkel of doing 9/11.'