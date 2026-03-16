Oscar Winner Jessie Buckley Makes Steamy Confession to Husband During Best Actress Speech
March 16 2026, Published 8:47 a.m. ET
Jessie Buckley had a heartfelt — and slightly cheeky — moment onstage while accepting her trophy at the 2026 Oscars.
On Sunday, March 15, the actress took home the Best Actress prize for her performance in Hamnet, in which she played Agnes Hathaway. During her emotional speech, Buckley made sure to shout out her husband, Freddie.
"You, Fred. I love you, man. I love you. You're the most incredible dad. You're my best friend and I want other have 20,000 more babies with you! I do, I do," Buckley said in her emotional speech.
“My husband, he’s really been enjoying the free canapes and cocktails, so thank you so much,” she added, as the camera panned to his face.
Buckley also gave a sweet nod to the couple’s young daughter during the big moment.
"And Isla, my little girl who is eight months, who is absolutely no idea what's going on and is probably dreaming of milk, but this is kind of a big deal, and I love you, and I love being your mom, and I can't wait to discover life beside you,” she gushed.
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Buckley and Freddie, who is a mental health professional, tied the knot in 2023. The very private couple welcomed their daughter in the fall of 2025, a detail the actress first revealed during an October 2025 appearance on “Modern Love Podcast.”
The pair now split their time between homes in the U.K., including one in Norfolk and another in Dalston, East London.
“I’d never been there. We were originally going to move to Suffolk because we’d fallen in love there," she once shared with Vogue.
Buckley added, "Then friends of ours moved to Norfolk and bought this old place for practically nothing at auction, pulled the weeds out of it, and just did the whole thing up. And then they showed us the house that we now live in, which is from the 1500s and falling down …an amazing old house that’s been there forever."
Buckley also opened up about their unconventional honeymoon, saying, “We had many moons! We actually just kind of bottled into friends’ holidays. Loads of them were going away and they would rent a place and say, ‘Come with us.’”
The starlet explained that a rare break in her schedule allowed them to spend extra time together.
“Usually I’m away shooting or something, and because of the [writer’s] strike, everything got moved, so I’ve had a whole year just to hang out,” Buckley added.
Buckley also joked about how extraordinary her husband is.
“I came to London at 17, and anytime I brought an English boyfriend back to Ireland, my granny would call him Séamus, whatever his name was. ‘How are you, Séamus?’ – I don’t know why she did it. But Freddie stayed Freddie,” she stated.
The film Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao, adapted Maggie O'Farrell’s 2020 novel about the Shakespeare family. In the movie, Buckley’s Agnes is the wife of William Shakespeare, played by Paul Mescal. Their lives are forever changed after the death of their son Hamnet, portrayed by Jacobi Jupe, which ultimately inspires Shakespeare to write Hamlet.