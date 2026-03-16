Oscar Winner Jessie Buckley Makes Steamy Confession to Husband During Best Actress Speech

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Source: ABC News Jessie Buckley won Best Actress at the 2026 Oscars.

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"You, Fred. I love you, man. I love you. You're the most incredible dad. You're my best friend and I want other have 20,000 more babies with you! I do, I do," Buckley said in her emotional speech. “My husband, he’s really been enjoying the free canapes and cocktails, so thank you so much,” she added, as the camera panned to his face.

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Irish actress Jessie Buckley won best actress at the Oscars.



She praised being a wife and mom:



“To understand the capacity of a mother’s love is the greatest collision of my life. I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart.”pic.twitter.com/7B9c7t4Q4T — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 16, 2026

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Buckley also gave a sweet nod to the couple’s young daughter during the big moment. "And Isla, my little girl who is eight months, who is absolutely no idea what's going on and is probably dreaming of milk, but this is kind of a big deal, and I love you, and I love being your mom, and I can't wait to discover life beside you,” she gushed.

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Source: ABC News The Irish actress starred as Agnes Hathaway in the film 'Hamnet.'

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Buckley and Freddie, who is a mental health professional, tied the knot in 2023. The very private couple welcomed their daughter in the fall of 2025, a detail the actress first revealed during an October 2025 appearance on “Modern Love Podcast.” The pair now split their time between homes in the U.K., including one in Norfolk and another in Dalston, East London. “I’d never been there. We were originally going to move to Suffolk because we’d fallen in love there," she once shared with Vogue. Buckley added, "Then friends of ours moved to Norfolk and bought this old place for practically nothing at auction, pulled the weeds out of it, and just did the whole thing up. And then they showed us the house that we now live in, which is from the 1500s and falling down …an amazing old house that’s been there forever."

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Source: MEGA Jessie Buckley thanked her husband during her speech.

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Buckley also opened up about their unconventional honeymoon, saying, “We had many moons! We actually just kind of bottled into friends’ holidays. Loads of them were going away and they would rent a place and say, ‘Come with us.’” The starlet explained that a rare break in her schedule allowed them to spend extra time together. “Usually I’m away shooting or something, and because of the [writer’s] strike, everything got moved, so I’ve had a whole year just to hang out,” Buckley added.

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Source: MEGA The singer also spoke lovingly about her daughter.