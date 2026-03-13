EXCLUSIVE Streaming Giants Locked in Brutal Race to Get First Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Drama on Air Source: MEGA Streaming Giants are reportedly locked in a battle to produce a series on ex-Prince Andrew's scandals. Aaron Tinney March 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on February 19.

One studio insider said the competition between platforms is already intensifying. They added: "Behind closed doors there is a huge sense of urgency. Executives understand that the first platform to bring this story to the screen will shape how audiences around the world interpret the events, so there is intense pressure to move quickly." The insider also said streaming services believe the subject matter guarantees global attention. They added: "There is a widespread belief in Hollywood that stories involving the British royal family – especially ones centered on controversy – attract enormous viewership. Because of that, companies are scrambling to get a project off the ground before a rival service beats them to it and captures the audience's attention." Another source said the commercial stakes are enormous given the global success of past royal dramas. They added: "Stories about the British monarchy have a long track record of attracting massive audiences, so from a production standpoint the Andrew situation is being seen as an incredibly compelling narrative opportunity."

Source: MEGA 'The Crown' featured the royal family.

"From Hollywood's perspective, the saga already contains everything that tends to drive viewership – a powerful institution, a deeply controversial scandal, and a globally recognized family at the heart of it. For producers looking for a dramatic story that audiences will immediately recognize and engage with, the Andrew case ticks all of those boxes," they concluded. Netflix is widely seen as a frontrunner because of its previous success with Peter Morgan's acclaimed royal drama The Crown, which ran for six seasons between 2016 and 2023. Industry sources say the streaming giant has discussed the possibility of reviving the franchise in some form to cover the Andrew controversy.

Source: MEGA Netflix will reportedly revive 'The Crown' to include ex-Prince Andrew's drama.

One source familiar with early discussions said a new project could take the form of a limited series connected to the earlier show. They said: "Although the original series has finished, the title still holds enormous cultural weight and global recognition. That brand alone immediately signals a certain style of storytelling about the royal family, which is why people inside the industry keep returning to it when they talk about new projects." The insider added that some early conversations have explored whether the Andrew controversy could be revisited under that umbrella. They said: "There have been informal discussions about whether the story could be told through a one-off special or a short spin-off series linked in some way to The Crown. The reasoning is that the events surrounding Andrew are dramatic, complicated and controversial enough that they could easily sustain several hours of television on their own." The timing could not be worse for the royal family as they manage the fallout from Andrew's arrest.

Source: MEGA The royal family is reportedly managing the fall from ex-Prince Andrew's arrest.