Jessie J Reveals Her Cancer Is 'All Gone' as She Jokes About Being Constipated After Undergoing Painful Surgery
Jessie J's b----- cancer may be gone — but she still has her same sense of humor.
On Thursday, June 26, the "Price Tag" singer took to Instagram with an update on her health after sharing earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with cancer and recently underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tissue from her chest.
Speaking to fans in a series of white text, black background Instagram Stories, Jessie revealed her "cancer has all gone" while listing various pros and cons of her post-surgery recovery journey.
Jessie J Recovering From Surgery
"My nipple is where is used to be. I can watch Love Island with no guilt," she quipped, pointing out the positives of being forced to take it easy, like "getting to rest and talk to friends more than ever" and having her mom move in.
Jessie also gave a shout-out to her 2-year-old son, Sky — whom she shares with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman — for "just being Sky."
The "Bang Bang" hitmaker thanked her man for "making me feel safe and the massages are 10/10."
Jessie has additionally enjoyed "connecting with other people who are going through a similar time and being able to support each other," and feels grateful for "lots of other things."
There's been "cons" to her post-op experience as well, some of which were "very honest" and "silly."
Jessie J Opens Up About Cancer 'Fears'
Jessie said it's been tough "not being able to be the mum I’m used to being and not picking Sky up — or the person I’m used to being tbh. I don’t sit down ever."
"The fear of not knowing if the cancer is all gone" has been a difficult mental battle for the "Domino" singer, as she assumably won't know the official status of her diagnosis until she does further testing and is examined by a doctor after her surgery.
Jessie J Struggling With Constipation After Surgery
"The pain and discomfort is OK and expected but a d---head when I’m trying to sleep. Sneezing is a myth — that hurts," she admitted, confessing how she's been constipated "from the anesthetic and the painkillers."
She joked: "I just wanna pooooooooo."
"Since my surgery I have only been on paracetamol and ibuprofen because my blood pressure is too low for anything stronger and even they have got me backed up like [an] old chimney," Jessie candidly explained of her inability to go No. 2. "I have had laxatives, a good fresh diet, prunes, juices and your girl is 2 percent leg and 80 percent [poop]. Any suggestions welcomed."
In one last Instagram Story, Jessie continued to comedically vent about her health, as she quipped, "I just pooed just reading all the advice on how to get to booing [sic]., Joking… I didn’t But I will be after all these suggestions. And for those who said drink water… lol. Thank poo. You*."