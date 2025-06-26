Jessie J Reveals Her Cancer Is 'All Gone' as She Jokes About Being Constipated After Undergoing Painful Surgery

Jessie J's b----- cancer may be gone — but she still has her same sense of humor.

On Thursday, June 26, the "Price Tag" singer took to Instagram with an update on her health after sharing earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with cancer and recently underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tissue from her chest.

Speaking to fans in a series of white text, black background Instagram Stories, Jessie revealed her "cancer has all gone" while listing various pros and cons of her post-surgery recovery journey.