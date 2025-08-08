HEALTH Jessie J Reveals She Needs 'Another Surgery' as She Recovers From Cancer After Mastectomy: 'I Can Do It' Rebecca Friedman Aug. 8 2025, Updated 8:49 a.m. ET

Jessie J's health woes haven't let up despite the pop singer declaring her "cancer [was] all gone" back in June. The "Price Tag" singer revealed via Instagram on Friday, August 8, that she needs to undergo "another surgery" as she is still in the "thick" of recovering seven weeks after her mastectomy to remove b----- cancer. Jessie J's social media post featured the brunette beauty staring into the camera while wearing a shimmering dress. She could be seen taking deep breaths before the date August 29 flashed on the screen — seemingly revealing a release date for new music, which she teased in her upload.

Jessie J's Health Woes Continue

"I can rest, parent AND release new music. I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life / health," the post's caption began. "I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life." Noting "another surgery [is] needed this year," Jessie J declared: "I can do it."

Jessie J Stays Positive Amid Cancer Battle

Source: @jessiej/Instagram Jessie J shares her son, Sky, 2, with boyfriend Chanan Colman.

Jessie J proceeded to list other things she "can do" — like "raising a toddler" with her boyfriend, Chanan Colman, and "releasing new music." "It will look different to what I had planned but that’s life, things change and either we panic and get mad that it isn’t what is was going to be, or we ADAPT," the 37-year-old continued just days after informing fans she had been hospitalized due to symptoms of what was suspected to be a blood clot in her lungs. Fortunately, doctors confirmed it was not a blood clot — but instead an infection that caused “a little fluid” in her lungs and made it "hard to breathe in."

Source: @jessiej/Instagram Jessie J underwent a mastectomy at the end of June.

While things have been difficult for Jessie J, the mom-of-one said she's still "flowing with life." "Learning about who I am in motherhood and when my health goes left unexpectedly," the "Bang Bang" hitmaker explained. "I am 7 weeks post b------ cancer surgery. I’m still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way."

Singer Teases New Music

Source: MEGA The pop star has remained positive amid her health battle.

"But I LOVE music and I LOVE my life and I want to LIVE in the moment," she added. "Instead of stopping and disappearing and waiting for the timing to be perfect to release music again. I am choosing to carry on. Life is layered and has highs and lows and we just have to keep living through all of it, the best we can." "So here I am. LIVING. 🥹🌅And I just want you to have the music….Deal?" Jessie J concluded.

Source: @jessiej/Instagram Jessie J teased the release of new music amid her cancer recovery.