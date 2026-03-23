Jessie J 'Thought' She 'Broke' Her Neck as She's Hospitalized After Hitting Her Head on Car Roof

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Jessie J almost suffered a serious injury during her No Secrets tour in Hangzhou, China. The singer, 37, revealed on Saturday, March 21, that she was rushed to the hospital after hitting her head on a car roof. Jessie shared an Instagram Reel of herself climbing into the back of a black van, declaring, “I don’t mind squashing in the back.”

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Source: @jessiej/Instagram Jessie J thought she broke her neck.

The video then cut to the star receiving an MRI at the hospital, with a small sick face emoji pasted on the screen. After her scan, Jessie spoke to an undisclosed figure off camera about the status of her injury while standing off stage. “I just can’t move my head. I’m alright. I’ll just take some painkillers and march right through it,” she asserted. “I just want to kind of run down the show.” Jessie then added as she stood in front of a microphone: “I thought I broke my neck, but I hadn’t. But I have really hurt my neck and my back.”

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Source: @jessiej/Instagram Jessie J hit her head on the roof of a car.

The “Price Tag” artist went on to stretch while seated in front of a vanity mirror before her performance. “Everything in your life and everything is super positive,” someone told her from off camera. Jessie changed into a glitzy gold jumpsuit and held her son, Sky, before doing a final pre-show chant. “Crocodile!” the singer, her child and her team shouted in unison.

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Source: @jessiej/Instagram Jessie J had trouble moving her head post-injury.

Jessie recapped her hectic day in the caption of her post. “Hit my head 😂😩🥴1. I should of minded squashing in the back. 2. Start marching through it then girl 😩. 3. My neck my back… 👀. 4. Sky really is 🪄. 5. Snap snap 🐊. 6. I didn’t sit on the stairs for the whole show. 7. This screen angle is mad. 8. It’s my birthday in 6 days. 9. Just arrived in Shanghai 🇨🇳,” she wrote. The star didn't share any more details about the incident.

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All About Jessie J's China Tour

Source: @jessiej/Instagram Jessie J was rushed to the hospital for an MRI.

The 37-year-old kicked off her tour in China in Shenzhen at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena on March 13. She performed in Beijing and Hangzhou before concluding in Shanghai on March 22 at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center.

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Jessie J Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of First Tour Stop

Source: MEGA Jessie J headlined a tour in China.