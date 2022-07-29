The "Should Have Known Better" vocalist's attendance comes as shock as John recently reveled on a podcast that the two were not close, but were attempting to work on their relationship as of late.

"I did not think there was a chance we would all be together in one room. Not a chance at all," John said of the family getting together for the first time in years at their mother's birthday get together. "[My mom] wanted us to all be together for our birthday and I was really on the fence about going because I just didn't want to go and then it be awkward -- granted, you know, some of us haven't talked in years. But we decided to do that for her. And it was honestly amazing."