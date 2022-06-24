Jessie James Decker Admits She's 'Battling Some Body Issues' In Emotional Message: 'It's A Cycle That Just Gets Worse Again'

The "Flip My Hair" songstress briefly touched upon the drama within her family — she and her brother, John James, are estranged — in addition to feeling like she let people down when she got COVID-19 from touring.

"It sent me down a spiral again of depression and made me worried no one would want to come once the tour is back up and running later this summer," she stated. "I know this is a lot of information, but I wanted to get how I've been feeling off my chest. You have been with me my whole career and it almost didn't feel authentic to not share what I've been going through."

"I feel like I try to only post the good sometimes, but I think being open and honest will also help me heal through this," she concluded. "I know I'm not alone. And I wanted you to know you're not alone too. I'm working through it and navigating daily on how to heal."