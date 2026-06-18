Bikini-Clad Jessie James Decker Shares Before-and-After Photos of Body Transformation as She Focuses on 'Getting Stronger' Not 'Skinnier'
June 18 2026, Published 7:31 p.m. ET
From music and fashion to books and reality TV, Jessie James Decker has built a career that spans multiple industries. But these days, the 38-year-old is turning heads for an entirely different reason.
The "Should Have Known Better" singer has debuted a jaw-dropping body transformation that had fans and followers doing a serious double-take.
With one commenter saying, "YOU'RE AMAZING!!!! 💪😍😍." Another calling her "such an inspiration."
'The Woman I Am Today Blows That 23-Year-Old Jess Away'
From her approach to fitness to her refreshingly real talk about health, Decker is proving that her most impressive performance yet is in how she's showing up for herself.
"I like my body more today than when I was 23! Why? Lots of reasons! The biggest reason is I’ve had to work my a-- off to get to where I am today. Sure, having that youthful body where you don’t have to do much and you stay “skinny” was cool-ish. But the woman I am today blows that 23-year-old Jess away. There's just something about working and earning something even better, especially after bearing children time after time and putting your body through so much! My goal has ALWAYS been getting stronger and getting toned (not skinny)," she captioned the post.
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Consistency Is Key
Decker, who is married to former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, 39, said she gained more than 55 pounds during her pregnancy with the couple's fourth child, admitting she barely recognized herself postpartum.
But rather than hide the process, she documented it all.
Jessie didn't shy away from the reality of postpartum recovery. She shared unfiltered glimpses of her body after giving birth, then documented herself getting back in the gym, lifting weights, showing up consistently, and letting the results do the talking.
Over time, what once felt impossibly hard began to feel natural, a testament to her commitment.
Building a Fitness Community
Now she's channeling all of that energy into something bigger. On the evening of Sunday, June 14, she officially launched her new fitness platform, JJD FIT Club, available through the JJD FIT app.
Built around a community of women showing up for themselves and each other, the platform anchors its experience around a 21-day Summer Fitness Challenge designed to push, inspire, and deliver real results.
In her own words, which she shared on Instagram: "I’m not a bodybuilder. I’m not a fitness expert. I’m just a mom of four who loves feeling strong, ready to conquer whatever life brings my way, and motivated by other women."