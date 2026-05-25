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Jessie James Decker Flaunts Enviable Physique in Tiny Bikini: Hot Photo

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Source: MEGA; @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker showed off her toned figure in a tiny leopard-print bikini.

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May 25 2026, Updated 1:13 p.m. ET

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Jessie James Decker is heating up social media once again.

The singer and TV personality showed off her toned physique in a tiny leopard-print bikini while posing for a mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories. In the snap, Decker confidently modeled the strapless two-piece inside a bright bedroom, giving fans a closer look at her fit figure and effortless style.

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image of Jessie James Decker wowed fans after posting a mirror selfie in a tiny leopard-print bikini.
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker wowed fans after posting a mirror selfie in a tiny leopard-print bikini.

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The “Boys in the Summer” singer kept the look relaxed and natural, wearing her hair pulled back into a low bun while accessorizing with layered gold necklaces. She appeared makeup-free in the casual photo, letting her glowing skin and beachy vibe take center stage.

Decker’s bikini featured a bold animal-print design with ruched detailing across the top and high-cut bottoms that highlighted her sculpted abs and legs.

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image of The singer continues to embrace her postpartum fitness journey after welcoming her fourth child in 2024.
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

The singer continues to embrace her postpartum fitness journey after welcoming her fourth child in 2024.

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The mom-of-four has long been open about her health and fitness journey, often sharing workouts, wellness tips and body-confidence messages with her followers. Even after welcoming her youngest child in 2024, Decker has continued embracing her postpartum body while documenting her healthy lifestyle online.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Decker opened up about the simple habits that help her feel her best both mentally and physically.

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image of Jessie James Decker said hydration, home-cooked meals and staying active are the secrets behind her healthy lifestyle.
Source: MEGA

Jessie James Decker said hydration, home-cooked meals and staying active are the secrets behind her healthy lifestyle.

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"Water, water, water," she said. "I drink water all day. I even have it next to my bed, drinking it all night."

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The country star also credited her mother for inspiring many of her wellness routines.

"My mom swears by it. My mom walks miles and miles every day, drinks tons of water, and she literally looks like she's aging backwards," the singer added. "We're like Benjamin Button. We're about to meet in the middle and look the same age here soon. She looks incredible."

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Along with staying hydrated, Decker revealed she focuses heavily on preparing meals at home and eating clean.

"We cook everything at home. I mean, I barely go out," she explained. "Everything I make is from scratch from home. I really think when you know what you're putting in your body, that's the best bet always."

She added of her hacks: "Water, cook at home and just stay active — it's really that simple."

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image of The star shared that fitness is a family priority, with her children heavily involved in sports and outdoor activities.
Source: MEGA

The star shared that fitness is a family priority, with her children heavily involved in sports and outdoor activities.

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Decker said those healthy habits also extend to her and husband Eric Decker’s childrenVivianne, 11, Eric Jr., 7, Forrest, 5, and Denver, 2 — who stay busy with sports and outdoor activities.

"You know, Vivi’s a gymnast — she’s in the gym five days a week ... And little Eric is constantly doing sports," she said. "They’re active … they are busy, busy, busy. They don’t sit around on iPads. They’re out there in the wildlife, barefoot and being free."

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Fitness has also become a family activity for the Deckers, especially while traveling together.

"We’ve done family workouts together, [and] we stay active together," the singer shared. "Maybe when we’re on vacation, we’re doing bike rides together, or whether it’s a football game outside or throwing the ball on the beach."

One activity, however, has become a favorite in their household.

"We love pickleball. That’s probably the thing we all do every day," Jessie revealed. "We have a pickleball court in the backyard, and if we go on vacation, my husband’s like, ‘Is there a pickleball court at this place?’"

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