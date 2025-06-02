Jessie James Decker Shows Off Toned Body in Tiny White Bikini While Vacationing With Her 4 Kids: Photo
Jessie James Decker stripped down for a sultry bikini snapshot while soaking in the sun.
The country star, 37, rocked a white bikini and baseball cap as she vacationed with her kids.
Jessie James Decker's Vacation Snaps
The star flashed the camera a peace sign, reclining on a beach chair in the sand, in a Sunday, June 1, social media post.
She later covered up in a white tank top and shorts as she spent time with her children, Vivianne, 11, Eric Jr., 9, Forrest, 7, and Denver Decker, 1.
In one candid photo, Vivianne rode a bicycle at sunset, donned in a crochet, rainbow-striped long-sleeve shirt and shorts. Forrest opted for boogie boarding in the ocean, while Eric Jr. went fishing. The youngest Decker cuddled close to his mom, tried his hand at pickleball and got his toes wet in the water with his dad, Eric Decker.
The celeb couple shared a smooch in a lounge by the beach while sipping on a drink from orange mugs.
The musician later matched in florals with her daughter, as Vivianne wore a multicolor, off-the-shoulder romper, while her mom sported a strapless green jumpsuit from her brand, Kittenish.
In another sweet moment, Denver admirably looked at his parents' cover photo of Beach Happy Magazine as he remained strapped into his car seat.
Other vacation images included the family sitting around a table outdoors, Vivianne sitting in the back seat of a car with their dog and the couple getting ready for a golf cart ride with their 1-year-old.
Jessie concluded the photo dump with a close-up of Forrest cheesing for the lens.
The singer captioned her Instagram post, "Our happy place ☀️🌴."
Are Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Having Another Child?
In March, Jessie joked about asking her husband to have a fifth kid.
The Instagram Reel showed the "I Still Love You" singer spontaneously calling the former NFL player to drop the news.
"I think we should have one more baby and hope that it’s a girl," Jessie gushed, to which Eric replied, "Is that right?"
The athlete indicated it may not be possible due to his vasectomy.
"It’s not impossible. You can get it reversed," Jessie declared, although her man did not agree.
Eric underwent a vasectomy one month after their fourth child was born in 2024. He announced the news with an Instagram carousel, wearing a shirt that read, "Vasectomy survivor. I kid you not."