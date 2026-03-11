EXCLUSIVE Jessie James Decker Admits She Wears 'Skimpy' Bikinis During 'Sexy Vacations' With Husband Eric: 'I Want Him to Check Me Out' Source: CUPSHE Jessie James Decker still likes to keep it spicy with her husband, Eric Decker, after more than 12 years of marriage. Rebecca Friedman March 10 2026, Published 10:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie James Decker knows exactly what kind of swimsuit she reaches for when she's enjoying alone time with husband Eric Decker. During an exclusive interview with OK! while discussing her new Cupshe x Jessie James Decker Casa del Sol collection, the famed singer admits she prefers to wear "skimpy" bikinis when the couple sneaks away for romantic vacations." "I think it's always dressing for the occasion," the mom-of-four explains. "If I'm going on a sexy vacation with just me and Eric and we're going to lay out all day and have margaritas, then I'm going to wear my little skimpy one because I want to get more of a suntan and I want him to check me out once in a while."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CUPSHE Jessie James Decker has specific swimsuits for certain occasions.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2013 — share four children: Vivianne, 11, Eric Jr.,10, Forrest, 7, and Denver, 2. Of course, Jessie notes her swimwear choices often depend on the situation. When the family is together, she prefers more practical options. "If I'm taking a family-friendly vacation with a bunch of kids, then I'm going to be a little bit more conservative or maybe wear more of the sports-bra-type swimsuit because maybe we're going to play a game of beach volleyball," she mentions. "You just dress for the occasion." The country star also shares some of the secrets behind her confidence in swimwear, especially after welcoming four kids. “I think it's important to dress for your shape and your body,” she says. “Don't try to put something on that's not flattering for you just because it's trending.”

Article continues below advertisement

'The Skimpier, the Better'

Source: CUPSHE Jessie James Decker advises fans to dress for 'your shape and your body.'

While some women love high-waisted swimsuits, Jessie confesses they simply don't work for her body. “My sister-in-law loves the high-waisted swimsuits. They look precious on her,” she shares. “They don't look good on me. I'm very short-torsoed and I've had four children, so for me it's actually the skimpier, the better because it gives my body the ability to just be free.” Instead of comparing herself to tall supermodels, Jessie prefers to find style inspiration from women with similar builds. "Women like Gisele Bündchen are beautiful, but I'm not going to be able to wear things that she can wear," she candidly states. "She's a tall supermodel. I'm fairly petite, so I look at girls who are built more like me. Like Shakira — she's short — so if something looks good on her, maybe it'll look good on me."

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie James Decker Dishes on Her 'Mommy Makeover'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: CUPSHE Jessie James Decker tied the knot with her husband, Eric Decker, in June 2013.

The reality star has also been refreshingly open with fans about the cosmetic procedures she's chosen to undergo after having children, including a “mommy makeover.” “I've had a lot of kids and I've breastfed all of them,” she explains. “You're going to see the difference between saggy b---- and my belly button versus me taking care of them. I just address the elephant in the room because I don't care and I have no shame in that.” Jessie says she chooses transparency because many women in her audience are mothers navigating similar changes to their bodies. “My audience is a female community,” she adds. “If other women are following me and maybe want to do something to make them feel better after breastfeeding for so long, why not be open about it? There's no judgment.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie James Decker 'Knew' She Was 'Missing a Child' Before Baby No. 4

Source: CUPSHE Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, share four kids.

While Jessie now feels confident in her body and family life, she admits her youngest child, Denver, came as a surprise — though she believes deep down she always knew another baby was meant to join their family. Before he was born, she often had a strange feeling that someone was missing. "I'd be holding Vivi's hand and Bub's hand and Eric's holding Forrest, and we'd be walking through a parking lot and I'd think, 'Wait, we're missing someone,'" the Kittenish founder recalls. "Then I'd be like, ‘Wait, no we're not. Why did I say that?’" Those moments kept happening over the years. "I think intuitively in my maternal gut I just knew we were missing a child,” she reflects. “I would have dreams and visions and just knew we were probably going to have another baby." Now that Denver is here, that feeling has disappeared. "I don't feel that now," she declares. "That's how I know we're done."

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie James Decker Teams Up With Husband Eric for Hot Swim Collab

View this post on Instagram Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram Jessie James Decker opens up about body confidence while discussing her new Cupshe swimwear collection.