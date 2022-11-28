Jessie James Decker Claps Back After Trolls Accuse Her Of Photoshopping 'Abs' On Her 3 Children: 'I Want To Raise My Kids To Feel Proud Of Their Bodies'
After fans thought Jessie James Decker filtered one photo of her children's abs, the singer took to Instagram to speak out about the drama.
"I didn’t plan on addressing this because it’s bonkers but the photos are out there and every single news outlet has posted about this. When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did. But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not," the 34-year-old, who shares Vivian, Eric II and Forrest with husband Eric Decker, wrote on Instagram on Monday, November 28.
She continued, "We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is 'weird'? I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out. Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do 'better' then do better. I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert✌️."
As OK! previously reported, the "Wanted" songstress captioned a photo of her three tots on the beach, writing, "Vacation Decker style💪🥥🌴."
However, fans couldn't help but comment on their physiques.
One person said the kids have a "special kind of diet and exercise and it looks strange on a child hence all the comments."
"From one mother to another. Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should? It's unkind," the reality star replied to the troll.
Of course, people loved Jessie's fierce response. One person wrote, "U get mama bear 🙌🏾🦁," while another added, "You tell em! ❤️ love your kids!"
A third person exclaimed, "You guys are the best parents 🧡."