Jessie James Decker Claps Back After Trolls Accuse Her Of Photoshopping 'Abs' On Her 3 Children: 'I Want To Raise My Kids To Feel Proud Of Their Bodies'

After fans thought Jessie James Decker filtered one photo of her children's abs, the singer took to Instagram to speak out about the drama.

"I didn’t plan on addressing this because it’s bonkers but the photos are out there and every single news outlet has posted about this. When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did. But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not," the 34-year-old, who shares Vivian, Eric II and Forrest with husband Eric Decker, wrote on Instagram on Monday, November 28.