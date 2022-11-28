'It's Unkind': Jessie James Decker Slams Trolls Who Made Rude Comments About Her Kids' Appearance
Don't come for Jessie James Decker! The star, 34, posted a photo of her three kiddos, Vivian, Eric II and Forrest, whom she shares with husband Eric Decker, enjoying their vacation, but fans couldn't help but comment on their bodies.
"Vacation Decker style💪🥥🌴," the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned the snapshot of her tots by the beach.
Of course, some couldn't help but comment on their amazing physiques. One person said the kids have a "special kind of diet and exercise and it looks strange on a child hence all the comments."
"From one mother to another. Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should? It's unkind," the singer replied to the troll.
When one user accused the "Wanted" songstress of photoshopping her kids, she said, "Yeah I used an 'ab' app on my small children wtf."
Jessie also commented on her kids' lifestyles.
"I guess a lot of parents aren't used to seeing this while stuffing their kids faces with junk foods and tablets instead of actually eating well and participating in competitive sports ... love this whole damn family like I know them," one person wrote, to which Jessie replied, "It's all about balance! I will say our kids are extremely active in their sports and love it. Always outside running around! But they do eat well, that doesn't mean I don't let them be kids and have pringles and cookies and candy! They're kids! Just about the balance."
Though the haters weighed in, Jessie didn't let it bring her down, as she continued to post photos from her getaway. "Had the time of our lives on a much needed family vacation!!!! So grateful for the sun, fun, food, family and friends🌴🥥✨🥰 until next time🥰," she captioned a video clip.
She also posted an adorable video of her youngest tot performing on a boat.
"Our little superstar!! Forrest entertained everyone all week long going from Elvis to Michael Jackson!! His love of music and dance warms my heart! This kid is never stops performing or dancing no matter the time of day!!" she exclaimed.