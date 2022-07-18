Jessie James Decker Styles Matching Blue Set At Miami Swim Week For Kittenish Fashion Show — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Jessie James Decker hosted a successful fashion show during Miami Swim Week in the cutest couture on Friday, July 15.

The singer and songwriter held the swimwear showcase for her very own chic women's clothing line. The designer launched a stunning line of bathing suit styles that she was able to show off at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Kittenish was launched in 2014, with two in-person locations in Nashville and Dallas. The stylish silhouettes are all also available on their online site!

While the brunette beauty walked the runway — and even took the lead — in a neon orange bikini, what we are more obsessed with is what the designer diva wore during the Kittenish fashion show rehearsal.

