Jessie James Decker Styles Matching Blue Set At Miami Swim Week For Kittenish Fashion Show — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Jessie James Decker hosted a successful fashion show during Miami Swim Week in the cutest couture on Friday, July 15.
The singer and songwriter held the swimwear showcase for her very own chic women's clothing line. The designer launched a stunning line of bathing suit styles that she was able to show off at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Kittenish was launched in 2014, with two in-person locations in Nashville and Dallas. The stylish silhouettes are all also available on their online site!
While the brunette beauty walked the runway — and even took the lead — in a neon orange bikini, what we are more obsessed with is what the designer diva wore during the Kittenish fashion show rehearsal.
ADDISON RAE SEEN LEAVING PILATES CLASS AMID FATHER MONTY LOPEZ'S CHEATING SCANDAL — GET THE LOOK
The 34-year-old looked absolutely adorable while taking a break during her fashion show practice run. The "Should Have Known Better" singer rocked a country-styled light blue matching set. The coordinated couture included an off the shoulder puff sleeved crop top and high-waisted shorts. The fabulous top had the most adorable ruffles for a full summer fashion moment.
Decker kept things casual in off-white comfy and trending platform slides. The beauty queen's hair was styled perfectly for Miami as she showed off her luscious locks in a wavy, fully down hairdo.
The fashionable 'fit was lightly accessorized with large silver hoop earrings, a simple mini pendant necklace, a thin gold bracelet and her gorgeous diamond wedding ring.
JULIANNE HOUGH DONS TWO DAYTIME DESIGNS ON THE STREETS OF NYC — GET THE LOOK
Obsessed with Jessie James Decker's baby blue couture? OK! helps you shop the summer style below!
Abercrombie's Puff Sleeve Poplin Square Neck Top is on sale retailing for $35 (regularly $50) at abercrombie.com.
Abercrombie's Poplin Volume Mini Skirt is on sale retailing for $32.99 (regularly $50) at abercrombie.com.
Forever 21's Faux Leather Flatform Sandals are on sale retailing for $15.99 (regularly $27.99) at forever21.com.