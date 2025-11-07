Eric and Jessie James Decker's 4 Kids 'Always Remind' Their Dad He's 'Losing His Hair'

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Decker is learning to laugh about getting older — mostly thanks to his four kids. The former NFL star, 38, tells OK! his little ones never miss a chance to point out that he’s "losing" more than just a few hairs while sitting down for an exclusive chat about growing out his mustache as part of his latest partnership with Gillette and Movember. "I'll embrace the grays for sure," Eric, who shares Vivianne, 11, Eric Jr., 10, Forrest, 7, and Denver, 1, with wife Jessie James Decker, says with a laugh, discussing how he's nearing age 40.

Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram Eric Decker admits his kids 'always remind him' he's 'losing' his hair.

"I have used some beard dyes at one point for red carpet events, but for sure, all the grays, the whites — I already have some in my mustache. The mustache from 10 years ago to now has completely changed," he admits. "The kids always remind me I'm losing my hair more on my head, so that’s what they remind me of [rather than my grays]," he quips. Luckily, his wife, Jessie, still swoons over his ever-evolving look. "She loves the mustache, so it makes it easy. I'll do it every so often when I'm feeling risqué. It kind of brings back the ’70s — or the Freddie Mercury — look she says I pull off," Eric reveals. She's on board for it and definitely loves my facial hair."

Eric Decker Reveals How He Balances Life With 4 Kids

Source: MEGA Eric Decker says his and wife Jessie James Decker's family comes first.

When it comes to life at home, Eric and Jessie make sure their marriage and family always come first. "You gotta kind of create your priorities," he explains. "For me, it’s faith, family, then my health, and everything underneath that. Our decisions are based around each other and the kids — what’s best for our home life." The country singer’s packed schedule — from releasing new music to running her Kittenish fashion line — keeps the couple busy, but Eric says communication is key. "There have been many times we've had to say no or change our plans to make sure our kids are thriving," he shares. "We’re grateful for everything we have, but our kids are always No. 1."

Eric Decker Admits Transitioning From NFL Was 'Challenging' But 'Fulfilling'

Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram Eric and Jessie James Decker share four kids.

Since stepping away from the NFL in 2018, Eric has been focused on embracing this next chapter. "So much of who you are is wrapped up in football," he confesses. "When I stepped away, there was relief that I didn’t have to perform for coaches, media, fans — but then I had to rediscover who Eric Decker was without football. It was a growing season in my life, figuring out what’s important now — being a present dad and supportive husband."

Eric Decker Partners With Gillette and Movember

View this post on Instagram Source: @ericdecker/Instagram Eric Decker emphasizes the importance of men prioritizing their health.

That mindset makes his new partnership with Gillette and Movember even more meaningful. "I’ve had facial hair since I could grow it," Decker reflects. "When I was playing, I always did Movember. Now, nearing 40, I still have a good group of buddies who participate. At first, it was about growing a mustache — but now it’s about the conversation and awareness around men's health." And he’s not alone — the mustache is having a major moment. According to new research from Gillette and Movember, more than 76 percent of men say they currently have or have had a mustache, and 68 percent of Americans believe mustaches are trendy right now. Nashville, where the Deckers live, ranks especially high: 84 percent of men in the city have sported a mustache at some point, and more than a third associate the look with country music.

Source: MEGA Eric Decker is partnering with Gillette and Movember.