Jessie James Decker Flaunts Baby Bump in Skimpy Bikini While Packing on the PDA With Husband Eric: Photos
Jessie James Decker's due date is almost here!
Before the country singer gives birth to her fourth child with her husband, Eric Decker, the couple jetted off on a romantic getaway together where they lounged by the pool and packed on the PDA.
"Mom and Zad 48 hour travelzzzz makin us feeel wild🎉 Good food, pool time and dressin up feelin cute ❤️ ps Eric had a burrito everyday so I needed to docu it," Jessie captioned the slew of shots of herself and her spouse on their mini vacation.
In one snap, the "Without You" singer, 35, rocked a tiny hot pink bikini while showing off her baby bump, while in another, Jessie lays a big smooch on Eric, 36. In other pictures, the two looked dolled up for an event.
The happy couple may not be getting much time to kick back and relax in the coming months as they prepare to welcome the latest addition to their family — which ended up being a major shock!
"We were very, very, very surprised," Jessie confirmed in a recent Instagram Q&A. "As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. But I just feel like God always has other plans."
"It was extremely shocking and surprising but [we're] happy, excited. I love being a mom. It was God's plan for me to have another ... so grateful," she continued. "Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon," she added of their three other kids. "It's all any of us can think about."
The former football player was so stunned by the news, he though his wife was joking when she told him. "He didn't believe me, actually," the musician explained.
"He thought I was playing a joke on him, because you guys know I'm such a jokester. But I would never joke about something like this," Jessie added. "So I think he didn't believe me until I physically peed on a stick and was like, 'I'm not joking. This is real.'"
Despite it taking a minute to soak in for Eric, sons Forrest, 5, and Eric Jr., 7, as well as daughter Vivianne, 9, could not have been happier about the news. "We told them pretty fast mostly due to excitement and we are too tight to keep that secret," Jessie explained.