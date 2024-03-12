Jessie James Decker 'Can't Imagine' Life Without Newborn Son Denver: 'A Beautiful Surprise'
Jessie James and Eric Decker recently welcomed their newborn son, Denver, in early February, and he's immediately changed their lives for the better.
"The best part is honestly all of it. I’m just so grateful that we have this sweet boy now. He was such a beautiful surprise and every day we just smile at each other and can’t imagine life without him now," the singer, 35, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Waterloo to announce their new sparkling water flavor, Raspberry Nectarine. "The kids are so in love with him and so loving, protective and affectionate. It’s been so beautiful to watch them with him. We definitely feel complete with our four babies."
As for how the cookbook author — who also shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, with the athlete, 36 — decided on the cute moniker, she says it came to her "in a dream because I couldn't decide on a boy's name."
"We had a girl name picked out and everyone was convincing me it was a girl, but I had this voice in my head telling me I need to have a boy name prepared. So I had a dream I was actually holding him and calling him by his name, and when I woke up, I told everyone the name and they loved it. A week later, we found out it was a boy," she reveals. "His name is special to us and made so much sense. Denver, Colorado, holds such a special place in our hearts for many reasons. It’s the place we fell in love, got married, had our other three children, and ultimately started our life together."
"It’s wild to say I have three sons. It’s something I never expected but I love it," she shares, adding that Vivi doesn't have any issue being the only girl out of her siblings. "Vivi is a tomboy. She is super athletic and gives her brothers a run for their money. She’s so caring and really looks out for her brothers. I’m seeing that little Eric has taken on that big brother role even more now too."
Additionally, the dad-of-four is spoiling his wife during this adjustment period. "Eric is such an incredible father. I’m just beyond blessed to have a partner like him. He’s so good to me. I love being parents together really are such a team," she gushes.
Throughout her pregnancy, Jessie made sure she was very hydrated, which is why her partnership with Waterloo made sense.
"I also experimented a lot in the kitchen as a creative outlet during pregnancy and took a lot of inspiration from the Waterloo flavors, including these new Waterloo-infused dishes I created which have quickly become some of my family’s favorites," the cookbook author explains. "I’ve been a fan of Waterloo Sparkling Water for a while — it’s my go-to sparkling water! I’m thrilled to help them introduce their latest flavor, Raspberry Nectarine, which is such a perfect blend of tartness and sweetness that I find incredibly refreshing. Waterloo is also bringing back Tropical Fruit and expanding availability of Summer Berry, which are two of my absolute favorite flavors."
She adds, "Waterloo is all about refreshing full flavor, and I love that it’s a better-for-you everyday drink. All Waterloo flavors are free of calories, sugar and sweeteners, so I feel good about what I’m drinking without having to skimp on flavor. Raspberry Nectarine is such a unique flavor combination that’s unlike anything I’ve tried. You taste the raspberry immediately and it finishes with the nectarine for a perfectly balanced sip. My kids have been demanding more since first trying it so I know it is a winner."
Additionally, the TV star crafted three exclusive recipes to celebrate the launch, both inspired by and infused with the three flavors. "When I’m creating new recipes, I like to think of a dish I know and love and then add a surprising twist. As a busy mom of now four, I wanted to create recipes that are easy and quick to make at home, and still taste delicious. I had fun creating these recipes that feature Waterloo as my special twist!" she says.
"I love making muffins for weekend breakfasts with my family, so I played off a berry muffin by incorporating Waterloo’s delicious Summer Berry flavor. For those who don’t know, the carbonation in sparkling water is great for baking, creating a lighter and fluffier texture in batter," she continues. "The Tropical Shrimp Mango Salad was inspired by summer BBQs in my backyard. A light and tropical shrimp dish is one of my favorite things to serve up at an outdoor celebration. Waterloo’s Tropical Fruit Sparkling Water in the dressing adds a light, delicious effervescence. And, of course, a fried chicken dish — called Razzy Crispy Fried Chicken & Glaze — because I'm a southern girl after all! So many of my favorite memories are around a dinner table with fried chicken. But, this isn’t your standard fried chicken – this is a fried chicken with a Waterloo Raspberry Nectarine glaze. The tartness of the raspberry and the sweet, juicy notes of nectarine really complement the savory and crispy profile of fried chicken."