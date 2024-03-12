Jessie James Decker 'Can't Imagine' Life Without Newborn Son Denver: 'A Beautiful Surprise'

As for how the cookbook author — who also shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, with the athlete, 36 — decided on the cute moniker, she says it came to her "in a dream because I couldn't decide on a boy's name."

"We had a girl name picked out and everyone was convincing me it was a girl, but I had this voice in my head telling me I need to have a boy name prepared. So I had a dream I was actually holding him and calling him by his name, and when I woke up, I told everyone the name and they loved it. A week later, we found out it was a boy," she reveals. "His name is special to us and made so much sense. Denver, Colorado, holds such a special place in our hearts for many reasons. It’s the place we fell in love, got married, had our other three children, and ultimately started our life together."