Jill Biden Believes Son Hunter's Addiction Struggles Were 'Exacerbated' by Brother Beau's Death: 'What Did I Do Wrong?'

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Beau Biden's Death 'Exacerbated' Hunter Biden's Addiction Struggles

Source: MEGA Beau Biden died in 2015 from an aggressive form of brain cancer.

"I for sure think it did exacerbate things," Jill confessed. "Addiction affects so many people, and it was really hard, I think, for me personally, to understand addiction, to understand it was an illness, because I kept feeling like, 'My God, we gave him everything.'" Beau died at 46 in 2015 from an aggressive form of brain cancer. Though Hunter's issues with addiction began in his youth, his drug abuse heavily intensified following the loss of his older sibling.

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Jill Biden Said Hunter Biden's Addiction Was 'Really Hard'

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden marked seven years of sobriety in June.

"We gave him a good education. He couldn’t be more loved. He has a great family. We live in a great house. What more could we have given him?" Jill said, questioning Hunter's upbringing. "And so you tend to look at yourself and think, ‘What did I do wrong? How could I have done this better?’ And once you’re going through rehab after rehab and you’re not getting answers, I think it's really hard." The former first lady praised Hunter, 56, for "overcoming his addiction" and using his recovery journey to help other people and their families understand that it's a disease.

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Hunter Biden Marked 7 Years of Sobriety

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden said his past addiction struggle has allowed him to help others.

"Because it’s really hard to understand when you’re going through it. But now he’s doing—he’s helping people in recovery. He’s been in recovery, I think I forget, it’s eight to 10 years now. He’s remarried. He has a beautiful little boy who he named Beau, who’s six years old now," she gushed. "He turned his life around, but it wasn’t easy, and it was years and years." Hunter celebrated seven years of sobriety in June, calling it the "proudest" thing he's ever done in his life. "7 years sober today," Hunter wrote via X on June 1. "Thank you to everyone who has walked this road with me."

Hunter Biden Did 'Horrible Things' at Height of His Addiction

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden discussed his cocaine addiction on Candace Owens' podcast.