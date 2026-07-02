Hunter Biden Reveals Why He's 'Grateful' for His 'Wild' Crack Addiction and Nude Photo Leak as He Thrives in Recovery

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Hunter Biden put it all out there in a new video discussing his drug addiction and recovery. In the June 29 clip, the former first son surprisingly admitted, "I'm grateful that I was a crack addict. And I don't say that with even the slightest bit of irony or b-------."

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Source: MEGA Hunter Biden said his past addiction struggle has allowed him to help others.

Biden, 56, explained that his troubled past made him more vulnerable, which allows him to now connect with other people who are struggling. "I get to approach you and you get to see all of me. You get to see the n--- pictures, you get to see me in grief, you get to see me at my worst, you get to see everything about me," he explained. "You get to see all of the disgusting pieces of it and all of the beautiful pieces of it and you get to see all of it in wild technicolor. Literally completely n---, in the public square." Biden was referring to when photos and videos from his stolen laptop were leaked in 2020, with pictures showing him using drugs and hanging out with s-- workers.

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His past has "broken down every barrier that you could possibly have to find a connection with me," he noted, which he sees as a "beautiful" thing. In the video's caption, Joe Biden's son wrote, "This is what recovery actually looks like. Not pretending it didn’t happen, but finding the gratitude in what it taught you."

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'We Do Recover'

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Source: MEGA The former attorney is now seven years sober.

Hunter, who's now sober, admitted being "stripped all the way down is terrifying, but sometimes that’s where you finally meet the realest version of yourself, the one with nothing left to hide behind. The one that can truly connect." "If you’re still in it, hold on. We do recover," he told fellow addicts. "And what’s waiting on the other side is something you can’t yet imagine."

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Social Media Users Praised Hunter Biden's Message

Source: MEGA Joe Biden's son reflected on having his explicit images leaked to the public.

Social media users praised the artist for his words, with one person commenting, "I lost my brother to suicide and addiction. THANK YOU for speaking up." "Don’t think very many people had you on their bingo card as being a real voice of honesty, recovery and strength. Thank you," said someone else, with a third supporter penning, "Thank you for speaking out and being authentic, transparent, and just amazingly human. Humanity is such a beautiful thing. We need more of it. ❤️."

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Hunter Biden Is 7 Years Sober

Source: MEGA 'I’m so proud to be a part of this community,' Hunter Biden said of sobriety.