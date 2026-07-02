Hunter Biden Reveals Why He's 'Grateful' for His 'Wild' Crack Addiction and Nude Photo Leak as He Thrives in Recovery
July 2 2026, Published 11:06 a.m. ET
Hunter Biden put it all out there in a new video discussing his drug addiction and recovery.
In the June 29 clip, the former first son surprisingly admitted, "I'm grateful that I was a crack addict. And I don't say that with even the slightest bit of irony or b-------."
Biden, 56, explained that his troubled past made him more vulnerable, which allows him to now connect with other people who are struggling.
"I get to approach you and you get to see all of me. You get to see the n--- pictures, you get to see me in grief, you get to see me at my worst, you get to see everything about me," he explained. "You get to see all of the disgusting pieces of it and all of the beautiful pieces of it and you get to see all of it in wild technicolor. Literally completely n---, in the public square."
Biden was referring to when photos and videos from his stolen laptop were leaked in 2020, with pictures showing him using drugs and hanging out with s-- workers.
His past has "broken down every barrier that you could possibly have to find a connection with me," he noted, which he sees as a "beautiful" thing.
In the video's caption, Joe Biden's son wrote, "This is what recovery actually looks like. Not pretending it didn’t happen, but finding the gratitude in what it taught you."
'We Do Recover'
- Hunter Biden Celebrates 7 Years of Sobriety After Addiction Battle: 'I’m More Proud of That Than Anything I’ve Ever Done'
- Hunter Biden's Psychiatrist Defends Using Ketamine To Beat Drug Addiction: 'Never Seen A Bad Result'
- Eminem Reveals He Had to 'Relearn How to Rap' After Getting Sober From His Drug Addiction
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hunter, who's now sober, admitted being "stripped all the way down is terrifying, but sometimes that’s where you finally meet the realest version of yourself, the one with nothing left to hide behind. The one that can truly connect."
"If you’re still in it, hold on. We do recover," he told fellow addicts. "And what’s waiting on the other side is something you can’t yet imagine."
Social Media Users Praised Hunter Biden's Message
Social media users praised the artist for his words, with one person commenting, "I lost my brother to suicide and addiction. THANK YOU for speaking up."
"Don’t think very many people had you on their bingo card as being a real voice of honesty, recovery and strength. Thank you," said someone else, with a third supporter penning, "Thank you for speaking out and being authentic, transparent, and just amazingly human. Humanity is such a beautiful thing. We need more of it. ❤️."
Hunter Biden Is 7 Years Sober
Hunter marked seven years of sobriety on June 1 and posted a video to celebrate.
"Hey everybody, just a quick message to say thank you to everybody who has messaged me on seven years clean and sober. I’m more proud of that than anything I’ve ever done in my life, and I want everybody to know that is still out there sick and suffering, there’s a way out," he insisted. "And that way out is together. I’m so proud to be a part of this community, and I’m just so grateful for all the love and support everybody has given me. So, thank you again."