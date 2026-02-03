or
Shocking Twist: Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson Charged With Murdering Wife Linda 1 Month After She Was Found Dead Inside Their Home

Source: mega;@newsmax/youtube

Linda Stevenson died in December 2025.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, has been arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of his late wife, 64-year-old Linda Stevenson.

A report stated that Bill, 77, was sent to the Howard Young Correctional Institution on Monday, February 2, after failing to post a $500,000 cash bail.

Inside Jill Biden and Bill Stevenson's Relationship

Photo of Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, has been charged with murdering wife Linda Stevenson.
Source: newsmax/youtube

Linda was found dead inside their Delaware home on December 28, 2025 after Bill called the cops to their residence over a domestic dispute. Though authorities tried to revive her, they were unsuccessful.

In dispatch audio, there were mentions of cardiac arrest.

Jill Biden Denied Cheating on Her Ex-Husband

Photo of Jill Biden finalized her divorce from Bill Stevenson in 1975.
Source: mega

Jill, 74, and Bill married in 1974 after meeting while she was a college student. They separated the following year. Their divorce was finalized in 1975, the same year she met now-husband Joe Biden, whom she wed in 1977.

The former teacher has consistently denied her ex's claims that she had an affair with Joe during their marriage.

"Jill Biden separated from her first husband irreconcilably in the fall of 1974 and moved out of their marital home. Joe and Jill Biden had their first date in March of 1975, and they married in June of 1977," a rep for Jill stated in 2019. "These claims are fictitious, seemingly to sell and promote a book."

Jill Biden

Why Did the Exes Divorce?

Photo of Linda Stevenson was found unresponsive in her Delaware home in December 2025.
Source: facebook

Jill and her former spouse's split turned nasty, as she fought for half ownership of Stone Balloon, a popular college bear near the University of Delaware that Bill founded in 1971. In the end, she lost the legal battle.

The exes' issues were detailed in Julie Pace's biography Jill: A Biography of the First Lady, who wrote in her 2022 book, "She had these expectations of sort of what that marriage was going to be, and the marriage did not live up to those expectations. She was incredibly young and probably a bit naive about what life was going to look like, and it stings her. It really stings her, and it makes her question quite a bit."

Photo of Jill Biden denied cheating on Bill Stevenson with Joe Biden.
Source: mega

"She's very good at compartmentalizing. I think that's another moment where she did that. She kind of compartmentalizes," the author said of the former FLOTUS. "'This was a failure, and I'm really pretty devastated about it, but I'm going to compartmentalize that, and I'm going to move on, and I'm going to start building out my career.'"

