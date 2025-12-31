Jill Biden's Affair Accusations Resurface After Tragic Death of Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson's Wife

Article continues below advertisement

Decades-old allegations involving former First Lady Jill Biden have resurfaced following the shocking death of her ex-husband Bill Stevenson's wife, Linda. Police confirmed Linda was found dead on Sunday night, December 28, after authorities responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute. The sudden and tragic circumstances surrounding her death prompted renewed interest in Bill Stevenson's past — specifically his former marriage to Jill and his long-standing claims that she had an affair with her husband, former President Joe Biden, while still married to him.

Source: MEGA Bill Stevenson's claims of Jill Biden cheating on him with Joe Biden resurfaced after his wife's death.

Jill, who married Joe in 1977, has previously shared a well-documented account of how she and the Democratic politician met. In campaign materials and public interviews, Jill recalled being introduced to Joe in 1975 — two years after a fatal car crash devastatingly killed his first wife, Neilia, at age 30 and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi. In one campaign advertisement, Jill said, "I first met Joe two years after a car accident that injured his sons and killed his wife and his baby daughter." Joe has similarly recalled noticing Jill for the first time after seeing her photo and asking his brother Frank for her phone number, eventually convincing her to cancel another date to go out with him blindly.

Bill Stevenson Accused Jill and Joe Biden of Having an Affair

Source: Facebook Bill Stevenson accused Jill Biden of cheating on him during their marriage.

Jill's first husband, however, has repeatedly disputed that timeline. Bill, who was married to Jill from 1970 to 1975, has claimed that Jill and Joe met earlier — during Joe's 1972 Senate campaign — and alleged their relationship began while Jill was still married to him despite separating in 1974. According to Bill, Jill worked on Joe's campaign, and he says the two were seen together at multiple fundraising events at the bar he owned near the University of Delaware's campus, where she had been attending school.

Source: MEGA Bill Stevenson disputed the timeline of Joe and Jill Biden's love story.

"There’s probably 500 people in Delaware that saw Joe Biden and Jill at three major fundraising events at the Stone Balloon in 1972," Bill insisted in a 2019 interview with WDEL radio station. Bill said he confronted Jill over the years regarding the story she shared with the public about how she and Joe met. "You had an affair. You worked on the campaign," he argued, though the Biden campaign consistently denied the allegations.

Biden Campaign Called Bill Stevenson's Claims 'Fictitious'

Source: MEGA Jill and Joe Biden have insisted their love story is 'well documented.'

A campaign spokesperson previously dismissed Bill's statements as false, saying the timeline of Joe and Jill’s relationship is "well documented." "Jill Biden separated from her first husband irreconcilably in the fall of 1974 and moved out of their marital home. Joe and Jill Biden had their first date in March of 1975, and they married in June of 1977," the spokesperson explained. "These claims are fictitious, seemingly to sell and promote a book," the message continued.

