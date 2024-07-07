Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Claims Joe Has 'Deeper Issues' After 'Defensive' Sit-Down With ABC's George Stephanopoulos: 'I Wish He Would Have the Cognitive Test'
Jill Biden’s ex-husband gave his two cents on the future of Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign.
While speaking with a news outlet on Saturday, July 6, Bill Stevenson — who was married to Jill from 1970 to 1975 — said the politician’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos made him “even more worried” about the state of the country.
“I wish he would have the cognitive test,” he said of the 81-year-old — whose mental capabilities have been questioned due to his disastrous performance at the June 27 presidential debate. “George asked him about three or four times. It’s what the whole world is thinking about. I feel badly that this guy is someone who now can’t make a decision in the middle of the night.”
“Watching…it was clear Joe Biden has deeper issues,” Bill said of the interview, where George grilled Joe about his health. “He was very defensive.”
“I actually hope Biden stays in the race and gets beaten by Trump,” Bill added. “That would be best for the country. My life was better, the economy was better, everything was better under Trump.”
In addition to dishing about Joe’s recent sit-down last week, Bill, 75, claimed he “no longer recognizes” his ex-wife.
“The Dr. Jill Biden who I’ve seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way,” he told The Post. “She’s matriculated into a completely different woman.”
“I’ve heard the word ‘elder abuse’ referring to her but that is not something that I have any way of knowing,” Bill stated on Saturday. “But she seems to have turned into this person who is am going to push him to the very edge. I think they should both step aside.”
Bill was not the only one to recently take a dig at Jill, as Megyn Kelly recently went after the 73-year-old during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which aired on Wednesday, July 3.
"I think she’s been exposed as a power hungry aspirant herself to political power. She is on the cover of Vogue magazine right now. Why? Because she wants to promote herself. She tweeted out a photo of herself sitting in the president’s chair not long ago when he was preparing for the G7 meeting… hanging over the back of his chair," Megyn said.
"She’s not the d--- president. Get out of the chair. No one wants you at the G7. No one elected you to lead us politically," she added.
The Post reported on Bills remarks.