Jill Biden Thought She Would Only Go on 1 Date With President Joe Biden Before They Eventually Got Married

“It was the ’70s . . . It was Vietnam, love beads, equal rights. I wore my hair down to the middle of my waist, and so did most of the men I dated . . . Remember what you were wearing then? Clogs, bell-bottoms, tie-dyes," she shared.

Then, “one day, I was asked out on a date from out of the blue, and that evening a handsome young senator showed up at my door . . . I took one look at his perfect suit and his leather loafers and I thought, ‘Thank God it’s only one date!’ " she continued. “Well, one date eventually turned into a marriage proposal. And OK, if I am being completely honest, it was five proposals, because this was not part of my plan.”