Jill Biden Thought She Would Only Go on 1 Date With President Joe Biden Before They Eventually Got Married
First Lady Jill Biden didn't think her relationship with President Joe Biden would last very long.
While speaking at a fundraiser for her husband at the Upper East Side’s Lotos Club, she divulged more details about her first encounter with her now-husband.
“It was the ’70s . . . It was Vietnam, love beads, equal rights. I wore my hair down to the middle of my waist, and so did most of the men I dated . . . Remember what you were wearing then? Clogs, bell-bottoms, tie-dyes," she shared.
Then, “one day, I was asked out on a date from out of the blue, and that evening a handsome young senator showed up at my door . . . I took one look at his perfect suit and his leather loafers and I thought, ‘Thank God it’s only one date!’ " she continued. “Well, one date eventually turned into a marriage proposal. And OK, if I am being completely honest, it was five proposals, because this was not part of my plan.”
The blonde beauty, 72, then explained why she was hesitant to be with the 80-year-old. “More than that, it wasn’t just my heart that was on the line… as many of you know, years before, Joe’s wife, Neilia, and his baby daughter were killed in a car accident," she said, referring to Biden becoming a widow in 1972 and a single dad to sons Beau and Hunter Biden.
Eventually, Jill came around and realized she and Joe were meant to be. “After all that his two sons, Beau and Hunter, had lost,” Jill said. “I knew that if I said yes to Joe, it had to be forever. So eventually I realized that my love for Joe and the boys outweighed any fears I had, and I said yes. And here we are 46 years later.”
When talking about the horrific tragedy, Jill said she was "drawn" to Joe's "strength" during that time.
“I was drawn to … to what kind of strength was in this man that allowed him to find joy again,” Jill, who married Joe in 1977, added.
For his part, Joe also recalled trying to win over Jill multiple times. “I had to ask her five times, and the fifth time, I was in South Africa, trying to see Nelson Mandela," he told Drew Barrymore last year.
When he returned to the U.S. and saw Jill, he made it clear he wanted to be with her.
“I said, ‘I’m asking you one more time.’ I said, ‘You don’t have to say when, but if. If you say no, I understand, and that’s it.’ I looked at her and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ She goes, ‘OK.’ Swear to God.”
