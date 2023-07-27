OK Magazine
Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Trashes the 'Biden Crime Family' While Declaring His 'Love and Respect' for Donald Trump

Source: mega
By:

Jul. 27 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, has had enough of the First Family coming out unscathed.

During his Wednesday, July 26, appearance on Newsmax, the 75-year-old said he felt the need to lift the lid on the way his ex's relatives handle things in order to prevent them from getting their way in the future.

Source: newsmax

Stevenson — who was married to Biden, 72, from 1970 to 1975 — recalled how amid their divorce proceedings, the First Lady began to date Joe Biden, 80, prompting his brother Frank Biden to confront him.

"Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, 'Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems,'" he told host Greg Kelly. "I looked at Frankie and I said, ‘Are you threatening me?’ and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for tax charge for $8,200."

Source: mega

When Kelly asked if he thought the Bidens were directly responsible for him being charged, he replied, "I not only think it, but I know it. I could not believe the power of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice. I couldn’t believe it."

Stevenson then changed his beat to focus on Donald Trump, 77, claiming the Bidens were unfairly targeting the ex-POTUS

Jill Biden
Source: mega

"It’s hard to believe what they’re doing to President Trump right now and that’s why I came to you. [Biden] is doing the exact same thing," Stevenson claimed.

"I can’t let them do this to a president that I love and respect. I can’t let them do this to our country. This is why I’ve come forward," he insisted, claiming he has "no bitterness" about his and Jill's divorce. "But Jimmy [Joe's other brother], Frankie, and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic."

"I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump," he declared. "I can’t do it."

