15 of Jill Biden's Fashion Flops — National Embarrassment or White House Chic?

What Is Color Harmony?

Jill Biden matches her dress based on the occasion. When the White House hosted its first Easter in 2022 after a two-year hiatus, she wore her floral-filled outfit for the holiday. However, people thought something was wrong with the color combination.

Cruella De Vil 2.0

Speaking about recycling her clothing, Jill has worn her polka dot dress several times, including at the Tokyo Olympics and the Library of Congress' cancer prevention reception. Internet users call her 101 Dalmatians Cruella De Vil whenever she sports it.

Supporting Team USA

Jill only wanted to support Team USA during the White House's welcoming ceremony by wearing a white parka. Unfortunately, the fashion choice did not complement the recycled red midi dress she was wearing beneath it.

Jill's Recycled Fashion

Jill scored another sustainable fashion streak when she wore the lace dress at the Cinco de Mayo reception with President Joe Biden in the Rose Garden and at the Nancy Reagan's postage stamp debut one month later.

No, Simplicity Is Not Beauty

The First Lady stood out in another curtain-like navy floral dress even when Queen Letizia opted for a dreamy white suit while visiting a refugee center in Pozuelo de Alarcón.

Look Taller... Or Not

The American educator had another tablecloth moment when she arrived at the White House in a navy and white striped dress. Fans even found a real-life tablecloth version of the design at Walmart!

Excessive Print

When Jill is not wearing something that looks like a tablecloth or sofa cover, she opts to go out in a dress with all-over print.

Lunar New Year But Jill Biden Version

The First Lady marked the first-ever Lunar New Year reception at the White House with the president in January. She donned a vibrant red dress that fit the occasion, though fashionistas hoped she could have worn something less flashy.

The Garden of Jill

Jill extended the shower curtain trend and became her own garden when she sported a printed pink dress — but her shoes caught more attention for looking brighter than anything else!

Is She From Minecraft?

Akris' colorful geometric dress helped turn people's heads – but not after she wore it over and over again. Eagle-eyed users noticed she had worn the smock thrice this year during her visits to Mexico, Namibia and Washington, D.C. Worse, she once paired it with black sneakers, which was a big no-no.

Looking Sturdy at Times

Jill frequently wears well-fitted and tailored outfits for her events and appearances, but internet users thought she was clothed in a metallic-paper-like material that somewhat screamed disco.

3-in-1 Combination

She finally found a 3-in-1 dress with everything she wanted: flowers, greens and stripes. For internet users, the one she wore during an event to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the East Room at the White House was a patchwork of tablecloth, shower curtain and bed sheet.

Twinning With Joe Biden, But...

Jill arrived with the president on the south lawn to host a Fourth of July barbeque and concert with active-duty military, their families and guests. Aside from tablecloths and curtains, the public compared her dress to a peacock's train.

Jill Likes It Flowy

Jill attended Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot screening in a long-sleeved floral dress – or, just what Twitter fashionistas called it, another tablecloth from an eatery somewhere.

Here Comes The Grandmother of the Bride

Dress to impress, they say. But Jill often attends events as if a grandmother lends her a dress made using excess fabric for sofa covers.