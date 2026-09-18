Politics Jill Biden Feels 'Indifference' Instead of 'Hate' Whenever She Sees Donald Trump: 'I'm Not Gonna Let This Person Ruin the Joy in My Life' Source: MEGA Dr. Jill Biden described her 'indifference' toward Donald Trump as a way to protect and preserve her peace of mind. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 18 2026, Published 10:16 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dr. Jill Biden described her "indifference" toward President Donald Trump during an appearance on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show.” When Lima asked how she feels seeing Trump in person, the 75-year-old former FLOTUS explained, "I always say the opposite of love is not hate, which you might think it might be. It's indifference, and if you can get yourself to the place of indifference, then you've won the battle."

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'I Feel Like I Have It Conquered'

Source: MEGA Jill Biden said husband Joe is doing well but has slowed down a bit while battling cancer.

"I have tried very hard… hate is so negative. It is. It eats at you, and it's time-consuming, and it's toxic. If I can say, if I can think, I can get through this. It's gonna be over. It's not forever, and I am not gonna let this one person ruin the joy in my life… then I feel like I have it conquered,” she continued. Biden shared her feelings in the final part of a multi-part podcast series, where she opened up about moving past the toxicity of political rivalries and protecting her personal joy. In the same series, Biden shared a profoundly personal update revealing that former President Joe Biden is managing stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer and doing well. She opened up about how the disease and its treatments have altered their daily routine, noting that while he still works, he has slowed down.

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Source: MEGA Jill Biden touched on her relationship with Beau and Hunter Biden.

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Jill Biden Stands Up for Her Husband

Source: MEGA Jill Biden condemned the release of Joe Biden's private recorded conversations.

In addition, for the first time, she addressed the public release of Joe's private audio recordings in an interview with his biographer. She firmly defended his privacy, stating, "They were personal conversations, and I don't think they should've been released.”

Source: MEGA Jill Biden said she doesn't hate Donald Trump.