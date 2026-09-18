Jill Biden Feels 'Indifference' Instead of 'Hate' Whenever She Sees Donald Trump: 'I'm Not Gonna Let This Person Ruin the Joy in My Life'
Sept. 18 2026, Published 10:16 a.m. ET
Dr. Jill Biden described her "indifference" toward President Donald Trump during an appearance on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show.”
When Lima asked how she feels seeing Trump in person, the 75-year-old former FLOTUS explained, "I always say the opposite of love is not hate, which you might think it might be. It's indifference, and if you can get yourself to the place of indifference, then you've won the battle."
'I Feel Like I Have It Conquered'
"I have tried very hard… hate is so negative. It is. It eats at you, and it's time-consuming, and it's toxic. If I can say, if I can think, I can get through this. It's gonna be over. It's not forever, and I am not gonna let this one person ruin the joy in my life… then I feel like I have it conquered,” she continued.
Biden shared her feelings in the final part of a multi-part podcast series, where she opened up about moving past the toxicity of political rivalries and protecting her personal joy.
In the same series, Biden shared a profoundly personal update revealing that former President Joe Biden is managing stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer and doing well. She opened up about how the disease and its treatments have altered their daily routine, noting that while he still works, he has slowed down.
She also recalled the painful loss of her son, Beau Biden, to cancer and how she still visits his grave to talk to him. She candidly addressed the family's heartbreak during Hunter Biden's battle with substance abuse as well.
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Jill Biden Stands Up for Her Husband
In addition, for the first time, she addressed the public release of Joe's private audio recordings in an interview with his biographer.
She firmly defended his privacy, stating, "They were personal conversations, and I don't think they should've been released.”
Dr. Biden also voiced a strong, optimistic belief that the United States will eventually elect its first woman president.
Reflecting on the political scene after the 2024 election cycle, she asserted that while the glass ceiling remains, she is confident future election cycles — including the upcoming 2028 election — will continue to pave the way for female leadership at the highest level of government.
In a separate interview on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast, she spilled, "In my lifetime. I'm 75. I feel like probably not in my lifetime, Kelly, but maybe in yours."