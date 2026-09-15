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Jill Biden Jokes She and Joe Are Not 'Always in Tune' as They Belt Out 'Happy Birthday': Watch

Jill Biden,Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden posted a fun video on Instagram of her and Joe Biden singing 'Happy Birthday,' gently jabbing at their singing voices.

Sept. 15 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

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Dr. Jill Biden posted a fun video on Instagram of her and former President Joe Biden singing "Happy Birthday" on Monday, September 14, joking, "Birthdays are so special to us. Are we always in tune? Maybe not. Yet, after all these years, no one’s had the heart to ask us to stop.”

The former first couple was singing on a mobile phone to someone named Zoe.

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Source: @drbiden/instagram

Jill and Joe Biden sang 'Happy Birthday' over the phone.

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Joe Biden ,Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

The former FLOTUS joked the pair aren't always 'in tune.'

The Bidens have a long-standing tradition of recording birthday messages for various friends, staff member and extended acquaintances.

The video comes following an announcement by the 83-year-old former president, who recently shared that his radiation treatment "worked as intended" and his cancer is currently being controlled.

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Inside Joe Biden's Cancer Battle

Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2025.

He was diagnosed with aggressive, Stage IV hormone-sensitive prostate cancer in May 2025, which had metastasized to his bones. The POTUS, along with his family, provided several major updates over the last few weeks regarding his ongoing treatment and daily life.

On September 8, in honor of Prostate Awareness Month, the ex-POTUS shared an update on his personal social media pages.

He expressed deep gratitude to his medical team, noting his radiation treatments from last fall successfully targeted the disease. He said he feels well enough to keep working on his upcoming memoir, Promise Me, America, which is scheduled for release in November.

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Jill Biden,Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden said Joe's latest medical scans were 'very optimistic.'

In late August, Jill shared that his latest medical scans were "very optimistic" and his Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) levels had dropped to zero.

However, she acknowledged the heavy physical toll of his aggressive daily medications, noting the combination of treatment and aging has visibly slowed his pace.

Overall, while the advanced stage of the cancer means it is a chronic, lifelong illness rather than a curable one, his medical team is successfully using hormone suppression therapy and targeted radiation to manage the pain and keep the disease stable.

The Former POTUS Attended a 9/11 Ceremony

Joe Biden ,Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden plans to continue writing his memoir despite his cancer battle.

The former POTUS stood solemnly alongside his wife and other former presidents at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City earlier this month.

Many online noted his resolve in standing for the lengthy ceremony despite his ongoing battle with advanced bone cancer.

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