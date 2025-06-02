Jill Biden's 'Work Husband' Anthony Bernal May Have Helped Hide Joe's Cognitive Decline, Sources Claim: 'He Wielded Enormous Power'

In an undercover video from Project Veritas released last week, former DNC staffer David Hogg admitted Bernal was one of the most powerful aides in the White House.

A new report claimed Jill Biden and her former "work husband," Anthony Bernal , may have had a large part in covering up Joe Biden 's alleged "cognitive decline."

He went on to call him "scary … like a Wizard of Oz-type figure. The general public wouldn’t know what he looked like, but he wielded enormous power."

In particular, Bernal was known for keeping track of "who was with them and against them" so he could weed out any "potential heretics."

As the former first lady began to make more public appearances at the end of Joe's last term while he stayed out of the spotlight, Bernal was always by her side.