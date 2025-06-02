Jill Biden's 'Work Husband' Anthony Bernal May Have Helped Hide Joe's Cognitive Decline, Sources Claim: 'He Wielded Enormous Power'
A new report claimed Jill Biden and her former "work husband," Anthony Bernal, may have had a large part in covering up Joe Biden's alleged "cognitive decline."
In an undercover video from Project Veritas released last week, former DNC staffer David Hogg admitted Bernal was one of the most powerful aides in the White House.
Anthony Bernal Accused of Helping Cover Up Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Decline'
He went on to call him "scary … like a Wizard of Oz-type figure. The general public wouldn’t know what he looked like, but he wielded enormous power."
In particular, Bernal was known for keeping track of "who was with them and against them" so he could weed out any "potential heretics."
As the former first lady began to make more public appearances at the end of Joe's last term while he stayed out of the spotlight, Bernal was always by her side.
Bernal's History With the Bidens
Bernal started working for Jill in 2008 when Joe became the vice president under Barack Obama.
The aide was close with the couple, and one of two people who were by their side during the pandemic quarantine. It was also said that Bernal was there with the family when Joe wrestled with the idea of pulling out of the 2024 election after his troublesome debate performance against Donald Trump.
Bernal's Bad Reputation
Though he was Jill's righthand man, White House correspondent Steven Nelson revealed last year that Bernal was accused of bullying and verbally sexually harassing colleagues for years, but he's yet to face any consequences since he's so close to Jill.
According to Nelson's sources, Bernal talked about things like "the p---- size of colleagues."
"They talk a big game about integrity, decency, and kindness, but when you work for the Bidens, you experience anything but that," said an ex-staffer.
Karoline Leavitt Accuses Jill Biden of Being 'Complicit' in Hiding Her Husband's Health Concerns
As OK! reported, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Jill of hiding her husband's health woes.
"Frakly, the former first lady should certainly speak up about what she saw in regards to her husband and when she saw it, and what she knew," she said during a Thursday, May 29, press briefing.
"[Jill] is still lying to the American people. She still thinks the American public are so stupid that they will believe her lies," she continued. "Jill Biden was certainly complicit in that cover-up. There are documentation, video evidence of her clearly shielding her husband away from the camera."
Last month, the ex-POTUS announced he was diagnosed with "prostate cancer characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."