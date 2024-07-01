Jill Biden Backs Husband Joe After Brutal Debate: 'We Will Continue to Fight'
First Lady Jill Biden isn't going anywhere!
While speaking to Vogue in a new profile, which was published on Monday, July 1, the blonde beauty, 73, declared that her husband, President Joe Biden, isn't dropping out of the race despite not doing well in the debate against Donald Trump, which aired on June 27.
Jill, who spoke from Camp David where the Biden family was all weekend, told the outlet she “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president.”
“We will continue to fight,” she continued, adding that her husband “will always do what’s best for the country.”
Jill shared she tries to help out her husband when she can.
“I tell him what I’m seeing, what I’m hearing — and he gets it,” she said. “And this is where the magic happens.”
Even though Joe hasn't won over everyone, Jill gushed over the politician's achievements since getting sworn into office.
“If people knew what Joe’s done — with the recovery act, and infrastructure, and CHIPS,” she said. “If they knew all of that — I mean, the bridge is being built in their city and they don’t know who did it. They don’t know who’s getting the lead out of their water. They don’t know who’s stopping the pipeline going through the parklands. They don’t know.”
“That’s why I’m trying to be out there,” she continued. “Why we’re all trying. To say, ‘This is what we’ve achieved, and this is how it affects your life.’"
As OK! previously reported, Joe, 81, made headlines after he was seen freezing up and losing his train of thought during the live debate.
She even praised her husband the day after the event.
“Joe, you did such a great job answering every question! You knew all the facts,” she said.
But people were less unimpressed by Jill's remarks.
“This intro of Joe by Jill sounds like a mom congratulating her toddler for using the potty for the first time,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said, "Cringe."
“There’s cringe. Then there’s Jill Biden,” a third person added, while a fourth said, “Jill Biden tells Joe Biden he did a great job. I mean, how much of a monster is she? Needs to be way more discussed. She’s evil.”
Katie Rogers, a White House correspondent who recently wrote a book about first ladies, recently commented on how Jill is helping behind the scenes.
“People don’t mention her when they talk about Biden’s key advisers, but she’s his gut check and his closest confidant,” she stated.
“And she really believes in her husband’s ability to get things done for the American people — whether they’re his supporters or not. That’s why she’s fighting so hard for him to get a second term, because there are things they’ve got left on the agenda. And she’s told me she’ll travel twice as much, and fight twice as hard, because of the threats she sees — especially to women," she added.