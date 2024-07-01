Jill Biden Backs Husband Joe After Brutal Debate: 'We Will Continue to Fight'

Even though Joe hasn't won over everyone, Jill gushed over the politician's achievements since getting sworn into office.

“If people knew what Joe’s done — with the recovery act, and infrastructure, and CHIPS,” she said. “If they knew all of that — I mean, the bridge is being built in their city and they don’t know who did it. They don’t know who’s getting the lead out of their water. They don’t know who’s stopping the pipeline going through the parklands. They don’t know.”

“That’s why I’m trying to be out there,” she continued. “Why we’re all trying. To say, ‘This is what we’ve achieved, and this is how it affects your life.’"