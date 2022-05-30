The OG Of NYC! Jill Zarin Opens Up About New Season Of 'Girls Trip,' 'RHONY Legacy & New Crystal Candle Line
Jill Zarin is all about the good vibes — onscreen and off!
The Real Housewives of New York City fan favorite dishes exclusively with OK! about making her grand return to reality television in the highly anticipated season two of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the big news of RHONY Legacy and her Jill & Ally crystal candle line with daughter Ally Shapiro.
In an epic tease of her return for the star packed Peacock spin-off, Zarin says, "You are going to get the Jill Zarin you remember," while also adding she was a bit "intimidated" by joining fellow housewives Dorinda Medley, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks and Brandi Glanville on screen.
"I was a little intimidated because you know, they all have this incredible visibility," Zarin dishes of her costars. "I think when you meet anybody who you see on television or in movies, it's a little intimidating at first."
"I didn't know everyone as well as I know Vicki," she says. "I know Brandi. I know Dorinda obviously. But I didn't know Phaedra. I didn't know Eva [Marcille]. I didn't know Taylor [Armstrong] . It was like a little bit of old and a little bit of new for me."
"The way that they're doing it with Girls Trip is that it's such a condensed amount of time," the businesswoman says of the show — which premieres in June. "When you're filming a season, it's like day in and day out, but it's not like there was anybody in that cast who surprised me, who went in kind of thinking like, 'Oh, they might be this way,' and then after were completely different," she says of meeting some of the ladies for the first time.
As a founding member of RHONY, Zarin reveals she was "in shock" over the news that the beloved franchise would be splitting into two different shows in the future. "I don't think anybody saw that coming."
On whether or not she would come back to the hit series the reality star spills, "Listen, I always say I'll consider anything," adding, "I just don't know how likely it would be to get the original cast back."
For now, Zarin is fully focused on her Jill & Ally crystal manifestation candle line. "No one else is doing Crystal candles, not in this way," the reality star says of the scents which come in Ocean Breeze and Rose.
Zarin explains the product caters to every zen loving person's needs, "You never know, and people may buy our candle specifically for the smell or they buying it for the stone," she says. "They all smell completely fresh."
Jill & Ally Crystal Manifestation Candles can be found online at Jillandally.com