Jim Bob isn't without scandals of his own, as daughter Jill, 31, has accused him of abuse.

"I saw a whole new side to my dad once my husband and I started making decisions that were best for our family, but not in his best interest," she stated, per court docs. "Sadly, I realized he had become pretty controlling, fearful and reactionary. He was verbally abusive."

The mom-of-two admitted their "relationship is not good," and things became so "toxic" that she started feeling uncomfortable in his presence, noting that interacting with him "isn’t good for my mental health right now."