No Longer HidingJim Bob Duggar Makes First Public Outing Since Disgraced Son Josh Received Jail Sentence For Child Pornography
Jim Bob Duggar has resumed public life. The father-of-19 had kept a low profile since May, when son Josh, 34, was sentenced to 12 years in jail over child pornography charges.
The reality star was seen at the Tontitown Grape Festival in Tontitown, Ark., on the night of Tuesday, August 2.
The two published photos show Duggar, 57, clad in a blue and white plaid shirt, jeans and sneakers while standing next to one of his younger kids. Despite his fun surroundings, the outlet reported he "appeared solemn."
The patriarch did have to testify in Josh's court hearing, though he's yet to publicly comment on the scandal since Josh was convicted. However, wife Michelle, 55, did write a letter to the judge in hopes of her son receiving a light sentence.
In her note, the Counting On star insisted Josh has a "tender heart" and is "compassionate toward others," adding that he's a wonderful father.
"Joshua is a loving and patient man, striving to be a blessing and provide for his family," she wrote. "[He's a] good provider for the family, working diligently and thinking of creative ways to support and take care of his wife and children."
Jim Bob isn't without scandals of his own, as daughter Jill, 31, has accused him of abuse.
"I saw a whole new side to my dad once my husband and I started making decisions that were best for our family, but not in his best interest," she stated, per court docs. "Sadly, I realized he had become pretty controlling, fearful and reactionary. He was verbally abusive."
The mom-of-two admitted their "relationship is not good," and things became so "toxic" that she started feeling uncomfortable in his presence, noting that interacting with him "isn’t good for my mental health right now."
Jim Bob has also come under fire for his old-fashioned rules, which includes a strict dress code.
The photos of the patriarch were published by The Sun.