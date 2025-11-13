Jim Carrey Had Some 'Facial Rejuvenation Procedures,' Plastic Surgeon Speculates After Star’s Unrecognizable Look Goes Viral

Article continues below advertisement

Jim Carrey reportedly got cosmetic work done. Days after the actor, 63, debuted a fresh face, Beverly Hills-based, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. John Diaz broke down what procedures he thinks the star ordered. Dr. Diaz — who did not treat Carrey — believes that he received a combination of several "facial rejuvenation procedures" to achieve his current result.

Did Jim Carrey Get Plastic Surgery?

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey reportedly got plastic surgery.

"I reviewed several pictures, and it does appear as though he may have had some facial surgery," the surgeon said. "In the pictures of his side profile, where he is smiling and making expressions, there is a line running below his jawline that occurs when the neck muscles are tightened during surgery. In addition, his jawline and neckline have an improved contour compared to older photos of him." Dr. Diaz also noticed how Carrey's upper face and brow area appear higher and "less wrinkled" than in past images. "All of this suggests that he has had some facial rejuvenation procedures," the expert concluded. "Although his appearance has changed, I do think he looks rejuvenated while still looking natural. I disagree that he looks strange, and my opinion is that this is a good result for him."

Jim Carrey Raises Plastic Surgery Rumors

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey has not confirmed whether he got plastic surgery.

The Dumb and Dumber alum made headlines on Saturday, November 8, with a visibly smoother, lifted complexion at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Fans were quick to point out the noticeable difference on social media. "Did Jim Carrey get some work done?" one person queried on Instagram. "His face was so expressive, I doubt he can still move it like how he did," another noted on Reddit. "That's not Jim Carrey, and anyone who says it is either blind or mentally manipulated," a third user posted on X.

Jim Carrey Alluded to Plastic Surgery Work Two Decades Ago

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey ignited plastic surgery buzz at the Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The Truman Show star has not confirmed whether he received plastic surgery recently, but he did joke about rumors surrounding his cosmetic work in the past. Carrey attended the 2003 Teen Choice Awards with his face covered in bandages to make light of headlines. As he accepted the award for Choice Movie Comedy Actor, he peeled back the bandages, revealing bruises painted on with makeup. "I'm sorry, I'm in the middle of having work done...." he said sarcastically. "I need to look younger to continue to appeal to the teen audience."

Jim Carrey Reunites With Taylor Momsen

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey posed on the red carpet with former costar Taylor Momsen.