Jim Edmonds Accuses Ex-Wife Meghan King Of Abandoning Kids With The Nanny To Go On 'Narcissism Retreat'
Jim Edmonds slammed ex-wife Meghan King for allegedly leaving their kids home for several days with a nanny to go on a "narcissism retreat" last weekend.
The father-of-seven — who shares 6-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with King, along with four other children from past relationships — hinted at their ongoing squabbles over their custody agreement on social media on Thursday, February 9.
"Sad when your ex tells the kids, you don’t want to see them when you’re busy then doesn’t let you see them when you’re out of town. Unknown…" he wrote to his Instagram Story.
Following sharing the social media shade, the former baseball star's rep claimed the Bravolebrity had hired a nanny to watch the kids — seemingly rather than asking Edmonds to lend a hand first — so that she could go out for a weekend.
"Jim thinks it’s really sad the kids are being left with a nanny instead of their father, who changed his Super Bowl plans so he could be with them," the rep said in a statement. "Hopefully Meghan enjoys her narcissism retreat."
This is far from the first time the pair have publicly taken shots at each other over their parenting decisions. As OK! previously reported, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum alleged that Edmonds refuses to follow the stipulations of their co-parenting plan and dragged him for failing to invite his own children to his wedding to Kortnie O'Connor in Lake Como, Italy.
"They don’t even have passports and he didn’t ask me to get them a passport," she said on an October episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast.
Meanwhile the retired baseball player claimed King had made up cheating rumors about him and told "years" of other "lies." Noting that their tense relationship is "sad for the kids," he recently admitted he tries to "stay neutral and pretend that everything's fine."
