Jim Edmonds Accuses Ex-Wife Meghan King Of Abandoning Kids With The Nanny To Go On 'Narcissism Retreat'

"Jim thinks it’s really sad the kids are being left with a nanny instead of their father, who changed his Super Bowl plans so he could be with them," the rep said in a statement. "Hopefully Meghan enjoys her narcissism retreat."

This is far from the first time the pair have publicly taken shots at each other over their parenting decisions. As OK! previously reported, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum alleged that Edmonds refuses to follow the stipulations of their co-parenting plan and dragged him for failing to invite his own children to his wedding to Kortnie O'Connor in Lake Como, Italy.

"They don’t even have passports and he didn’t ask me to get them a passport," she said on an October episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast.