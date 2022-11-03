Meghan King Accuses Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Of Refusing To Follow Coparenting Plan
Meghan King isn't happy with ex-husband Jim Edmonds' coparenting style.
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum claimed the former professional baseball player is flat out not following certain rules laid out in their parenting plan — especially when it comes to video and phone calls.
"I spent this Halloween without my kids. No FaceTime, no photos, no contact," the Bravolebrity wrote to her Instagram on Tuesday, November 1. She shares 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with Edmonds.
One of her fans asked in the comments section if "nightly FaceTime" was in their agreed upon plan, and King confirmed it was, noting Edmonds simply refused to adhere to it.
"Apparently not following this particular rule isn’t ‘illegal’ and therefore isn’t enforced more than a slap on the wrist," she continued. "Which has done absolutely nothing for me, never has... no matter how many times I’ve asked."
"I stopped asking," she added. "The system fails again."
This isn't King's first issue with her ex following their tumultuous split. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014 and called it quits in 2019, has had regular squabbles when it comes to parenting their three children since their divorce.
"I don't know what [coparenting] is. Like I don't," King said earlier this year. "In order to coparent, you have to communicate, right? Yeah, so that would be a good start…Jim hates me. It's horrible."
In early September, King even obtained a restraining order against the 52-year-old, accusing him of "consistent verbal abuse."
Edmonds' rep later called the request for the protective order "completely baseless" and stated that it made an "absolute mockery of the pain suffered by millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse."
A month later, the television personality also called out the sports star for failing to have his own children at his destination wedding in Italy — despite still inviting their nanny — revealing that the kids didn't have passports and Edmonds "didn't ask" her to have the proper paperwork done for their youngsters.