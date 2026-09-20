Jimmy Fallon Roasts Donald Trump’s 'High IQ' AI Guardrails Claim With Wordle Joke
Sept. 20 2026, Published 5:01 a.m. ET
Jimmy Fallon does not appear reassured by President Donald Trump’s promise to personally keep artificial intelligence under control.
During his September 14 Tonight Show monologue, Fallon responded to Trump’s Truth Social declaration that “the only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT.”
Trump added that the United States has such a leader “in spades” and argued that his administration already holds significant criminal and regulatory power over AI companies.
“Well, I feel better,” Fallon replied.
Trump Versus ChatGPT
“Trump was like, ‘I’d like to see ChatGPT pick out a zebra on a cognitive test. I don’t think so, buddy,’” Fallon joked.
“We’re relying on Trump to beat AI? I don’t think Trump can beat Wordle,” he continued. “You know what I’m saying?”
Trump’s post came amid warnings from technology executives and researchers who have called for guardrails or a slower pace of AI development. The president rejected those concerns, saying his administration had stopped AI figures from doing “bad, or potentially bad, ‘things.’”
From Artificial to ‘American Intelligence’
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“Trump’s handling it, which means he’s gonna change it from artificial intelligence to American intelligence,” Fallon said.
“Keep in mind, up until a week ago, Trump thought AI stood for ‘American Idol,’” Fallon added before imitating the president: “I’ve spoken with Ryan Seacrest, and we’re perfectly safe.”
AI Images Become the Final Punchline
“For some reason, Trump’s not eager to stop something that lets him make photos of himself as Jesus riding a bald eagle,” Fallon pointed out.
Trump had characterized the warnings as exaggerated by “very negative forces.” Fallon turned that language into a fictional expansion of the military.
“And then he announced plans to fight those forces with a new military branch called the Very Negative Force Force,” the host concluded.