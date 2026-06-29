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Donald Trump Shares AI 'Painting' Depicting Him as an American Icon in Late-Night Social Media Spree

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA ; @DonaldJTrump/TruthSocial

Donald Trump went on another posting spree.

June 29 2026, Updated 4:25 p.m. ET

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During a late-night Truth Social posting spree, President Donald Trump shared a bizarre, AI-generated image featuring himself sitting alongside George Washington and a humanoid robot.

The octogenarian president’s proud “painting” featured a chaotic mashup of classic American historical imagery alongside highly unusual, futuristic elements.

Washington and Trump are prominently featured on opposite sides of the frame, bracketing the historical collage, which clearly displays Mount Rushmore.

It also incorporates Joe Rosenthal's famous photograph of U.S. Marines raising the American flag during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

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'Great Painting'

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Photo of Donald Trump posted this AI-generated 'painting' on Truth Social.
Source: @DonaldJTrump/TruthSocial

Donald Trump posted this AI-generated 'painting' on Truth Social.

The image packs centuries of U.S. history into a single frame, featuring the signing of the Declaration of Independence, pioneers, the Statue of Liberty, Abraham Lincoln, the Apollo moon landing and space rockets.

Trump captioned the post with “Great painting!! President DJT.”

Critics and internet users have labeled the piece as "AI slop," pointing to a massive surge in Trump's reliance on artificial intelligence images.

“The image has many hallmarks of AI-generated artwork, including a composite ‘dreamscape’ style, inconsistent lighting and perspective, and odd symbolism. This Trump White House has embraced so-called ‘Slopoganda,’ with its commander-in-chief leading the charge,” wrote The Daily Beast, which blasted this latest display as “deranged.”

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Photo of The POTUS also shard a photo of himself lifting up the planet.
Source: @DonaldJTrump/TruthSocial

The POTUS also shard a photo of himself lifting up the planet.

This painting dropped at the end of a weekend filled with unorthodox social media behavior.

On Saturday, Trump shared an AI graphic depicting himself as the Greek Titan Atlas, draped in an American flag while holding the entire planet Earth on his shoulders.

He also circulated a doctored image of political rivals Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wearing red hats reading "I Lost to Trump.”

This is far from Trump's first engagement with bizarre digital media. Over the last few months, his accounts have frequently shared strange generative content, including an AI video showing him tossing late-night host Stephen Colbert into a dumpster, a shirtless render of himself lounging in a renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and a heavily criticized depiction of himself as a Jesus Christ-like holy figure or doctor healing the sick.

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Photo of Donald Trump sparked backlash when he posted an AI picture depicting him as Jesus.Donald Trump sparked backlash when he posted an AI picture depicting him as Jesus.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sparked backlash when he posted an AI picture depicting him as Jesus.

He has also used AI to visualize controversial policy proposals long before they exist, such as transforming Gaza into a luxury resort, visualizing mass-deportation scenarios and creating underwater graveyards for naval ships.

Analysts defined this output as "slopaganda" because it renders truth irrelevant.

Even when the public knows the images are fake, the content continues to evoke strong, primal emotions and energizes his political base.

Photo of People have referred to his posting sprees as 'AI slop.'
Source: MEGA

People have referred to his posting sprees as 'AI slop.'

Media literacy and digital manipulation experts warn that bombarding the public with fabricated or exaggerated visuals significantly erodes public trust and distorts reality.

Much of this content is sourced from independent creators and supporters, which is then amplified by the official White House accounts and Trump's personal feed.

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