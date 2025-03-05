MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Accuses Donald Trump's 'Nonsense' Joint Address Speech of Being 'Written by ChatGPT'
Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough criticized Donald Trump's recent Congressional address, comparing it to something written by AI.
The MSNBC host also openly laughed and mocked the commander-in-chief's self-ranking as the "greatest" president of all time, even above George Washington.
During his first address to Congress of his second term on Tuesday, March 4, President Trump boasted about his administration's accomplishments, including aggressive cuts to the federal workforce, a robust foreign policy shift and imposing tariffs.
The president took jabs at his political opponents, branding Joe Biden as the "worst president in American history" and mocking Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas."
The address, laden with attacks and exaggerations, left Scarborough questioning why independent voters wouldn't simply "turn it off."
"I just heard on Ali’s show one of the best summaries, it really was almost like it was written by ChatGPT. I mean, I was thinking like the fifth verse, same as first, second, third, fourth," Scarborough told his viewers. "You know, there were the insults, there were the taunts, there were the exaggerations. There was a partisanship, top to bottom. There were personal attacks, attacking people by name. And, of course, the facts that were just wrong, whether it was the United States spending more money on Ukraine or calling himself the greatest president with the greatest start."
The morning talk show host was also confused why the president called out Democrats for not "being nice" and clapping for him.
"This, of course, after he’d already taken to insulting them and calling Joe Biden the worst president in American history," the host explained. "I’m quite confident, quite confident that 10 to 20 years from now, when they’re ranking presidents, Joe Biden will be doing very well, along with other presidents that have actually gotten bipartisan things accomplished."
"So there's just so much nonsense. I cannot believe an independent voter wouldn’t look at this speech and just turn it off and just go, 'Enough’s enough,'" he continued.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who encouraged his fellow Democrats to attend Trump's joint address, described his speech as "the most divisive" in American history.
Jeffries said Trump "did not try to unite the country," nor did he address "serious economic challenges facing everyday Americans."
Early into Trump's speech, Texas Congressman Al Green began shouting in protest at the president.
Green, a Democrat, waved his cane at Trump while shouting, "No mandate!"
As he continued yelling, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson warned him, "Mr. Green, take your seat. Take your seat, sir, take your seat."
Green continued to protest in response, and Johnson said, "Members continue to engage in willful and concerted disruption of proper decorum. The Chair now directs the sergeant at arms to restore order."
The 77-year-old African American congressman was removed from the building to cheers from Republicans in the audience.