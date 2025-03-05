MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Accuses Donald Trump's 'Nonsense' Joint Address Speech of Being 'Written by ChatGPT'

"I just heard on Ali’s show one of the best summaries, it really was almost like it was written by ChatGPT. I mean, I was thinking like the fifth verse, same as first, second, third, fourth," Scarborough told his viewers. "You know, there were the insults, there were the taunts, there were the exaggerations. There was a partisanship, top to bottom. There were personal attacks, attacking people by name. And, of course, the facts that were just wrong, whether it was the United States spending more money on Ukraine or calling himself the greatest president with the greatest start."

The morning talk show host was also confused why the president called out Democrats for not "being nice" and clapping for him.

"This, of course, after he’d already taken to insulting them and calling Joe Biden the worst president in American history," the host explained. "I’m quite confident, quite confident that 10 to 20 years from now, when they’re ranking presidents, Joe Biden will be doing very well, along with other presidents that have actually gotten bipartisan things accomplished."

"So there's just so much nonsense. I cannot believe an independent voter wouldn’t look at this speech and just turn it off and just go, 'Enough’s enough,'" he continued.