Politics Donald Trump Refuses to Say What He Uses AI for in Awkward Interview: Watch Source: MEGA ; UNSPLASH 'I don't want to tell you that,' the president said when asked what he uses AI for. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 14 2026, Updated 1:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump confirmed he personally uses artificial intelligence (AI) but directly refused to tell reporters what he uses it for during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One. The brief, evasive exchange occurred on a flight returning from Ireland. When a reporter asked if he ever used the technology himself, Trump responded, "Yeah, I use AI." When pressed on how he utilizes it, he kept his response vague, stating, "You can use AI for a lot of things." After the reporter asked a third time for specific examples of what he uses it for, Trump shut down the query entirely, saying, "Oh, I don't want to tell you that."

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Inside Donald Trump's AI Use

Q: Have you ever used AI yourself?



Trump: Yeah, I use AI.



Q: How do you use AI?



Trump: You can use AI for a lot of things.



Q: What do you use AI for?



Trump: I don’t want to tell you that. pic.twitter.com/FkNBQGdsWe — Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2026 Source: @Acyn/x Donald Trump refused to reveal what he uses AI for.

During the same interaction, Trump dismissed ongoing warnings from top tech executives and developers regarding the severe existential risks of unregulated AI. He insisted the technology will ultimately be "more good than bad — but by a lot." Rather than detailing his personal use, Trump pivoted to global tech competition, asserting that the United States is currently beating all other nations — specifically China — in the race to develop AI. Critics and independent outlets quickly pointed out the oddity of his vague answers. They noted that while Trump's personal social media accounts frequently share AI-generated images, he has previously admitted he doesn't use popular consumer tools like ChatGPT, once saying an industry insider used it to rewrite a speech for him. Trump has frequently and publicly utilized AI-generated imagery and deepfake videos as primary tools for political messaging, attacking rivals and self-aggrandizement.

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Source: MEGA The POTUS is known for posting AI-made content on his Truth Social post.

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The President's AI Posts Have Sparked Controversy

Source: MEGA The POTUS believes AI will do 'more good than bad' despite experts insisting otherwise.

Trump has increasingly weaponized generative AI to simulate military actions and international dominance. He has used AI-generated videos depicting fake American military strikes on Iranian infrastructure and warships. The administration defended them, saying they were meant to "send a message" to foreign adversaries. He has also shared graphic designs asserting U.S. control over landmarks, including labeling the Strait of Hormuz and the Moon as new U.S. territories.