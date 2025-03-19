Jimmy Fallon Mocks Meghan Markle Over Transferring Sealed Snack to Personalized Bags: It 'Confuses People'

In a clip from the show, Meghan takes peanut butter pretzels from Trader Joe’s out of the package and puts them into a personalized bag for her makeup artist Daniel Martin.

“I know that Daniel loves peanut butter but I’m going to label this anyway,” she explains, “you always want to be conscious if someone has a nut allergy.”

Critics took to X to slam Meghan for the repackaging of the snack, with one user saying she’s “genuinely devoid of creativity and authenticity.”

“I’m so glad Meghan Markle has a new show on Netflix where I can watch her take pretzels out of a labeled bag and put them into a new bag…then label it,” another member noted. “The people’s Martha Stewart!”

“That’s amazing,” someone else sarcastically commented. “Who would have thought of that? She should get an Emmy for her show.”