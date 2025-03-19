Jimmy Fallon Mocks Meghan Markle Over Transferring Sealed Snack to Personalized Bags: It 'Confuses People'
Jimmy Fallon mocked Meghan Markle on his show on March 18 over something she did on an episode of Netflix’s With Love, Meghan.
Steve Higgins, Fallon’s sidekick, asked, “What is the number one question that mystifies scientists? Number one question.”
When Fallon guessed it was if life existed on another planet, Higgins replied, “Oh, no. [It’s] Why does Meghan Markle make her own pretzel bags? They don’t know why.”
Fallon, along with the entire audience, erupted into laughter, as he noted it’s “interesting” as “she takes it from one bag and puts it in another bag, and that confuses people.”
In a clip from the show, Meghan takes peanut butter pretzels from Trader Joe’s out of the package and puts them into a personalized bag for her makeup artist Daniel Martin.
“I know that Daniel loves peanut butter but I’m going to label this anyway,” she explains, “you always want to be conscious if someone has a nut allergy.”
Critics took to X to slam Meghan for the repackaging of the snack, with one user saying she’s “genuinely devoid of creativity and authenticity.”
“I’m so glad Meghan Markle has a new show on Netflix where I can watch her take pretzels out of a labeled bag and put them into a new bag…then label it,” another member noted. “The people’s Martha Stewart!”
“That’s amazing,” someone else sarcastically commented. “Who would have thought of that? She should get an Emmy for her show.”
- Megyn Kelly Dubbed 'Desperate For Attention' After Teasing Jill Biden Over 'Dr.' Title: 'You Sound Jealous & Petty'
- Bethenny Frankel Admits She's A 'Flawed Person,' Apologizes For Criticizing Meghan Markle Ahead Of Interview
- 'Some A**holes Stay The Same': Chelsea Handler Slams Piers Morgan Following 'Good Morning Britain' Exit
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Meghan was criticized after announcing her “Confessions of a Female Founder” podcast on March 13.
“I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses,” she shared on Instagram regarding the podcast. “They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?). First episode is April 8th!”
In response, one commentator wrote, “Meghan’s confessions: 1. I don’t have an original idea. 2. I throw women under the bus in the guise of being a feminist. 3. It's easy to manipulate a dim-wit Prince by love-bombing him. He married me after all. 4. I learned all about deception and bullying from my dad, sis & bro,” one hater ranted, while another echoed, “Her confessions — she steals all ideas from others.”
Another observer claimed they “can’t stand the sight of her,” while another X member alluded to the irony that Meghan “hasn't even sold a jar of jam, but she does a podcast about what it means to be a businesswoman.”